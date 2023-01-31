Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Roman Reigns Said to Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble
As the WWE Royal Rumble event ended on Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa. Although it was difficult to understand what Reigns was saying, after what remained of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tongiht’s Show In Greenville, S.C. (2/3/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
PWMania
New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
PWMania
WWE RAW Review – 1/30/2023
This week’s Raw kicked off with a recap of Royal Rumble from this past Saturday. Speaking of the Royal Rumble here comes the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes as he makes his way down to the ring. Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk...
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
PWMania
Batista Hoping for WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year
This year, Batista hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Animal was originally announced for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then combined in 2021, with no fans present, but Batista was unable to attend. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”
PWMania
John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
PWMania
Update on Piper Niven (Doudrop) Following Her WWE TV Return
Piper Niven returned to WWE with the Doudrop name dropped during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Niven was unable to appear on television for several months due to illness. Niven first mentioned the possibility of resuming her old name publicly in August. The Daily Mail‘s Alex McCarthy noted the following about the name change, “Sportsmail has learned that Niven got the green light to change her name one month before the Rumble. It was decided the Rumble was a fitting place to re-debut the name.”
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/3/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers are below:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy...
PWMania
WWE Legend Credits Ronda Rousey As Reason For Boost To Women’s Scene
WWE Hall of Fame legend Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on The Angle Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about Ronda Rousey being a big boost to the women’s division in WWE. Featured below...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Reveals Funny Story About Final Match In NJPW Before Launching AEW
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
PWMania
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Confirmed, Updated Line-Up
Chase University are set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day Tag Team Invitational headlined Tuesday night’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the Triple Threat. Chase U will now be joined in the title match at Vengeance Day by Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (2/1/2023); Title Match, Former WWE Star to Debut, and More
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Championship against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match at Dynamite. World Tag Team Champions AEW The Acclaimed will also compete tonight, but it is unknown who they will face, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
PWMania
Backstage News on Current Plans for Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 39
Over the last two months, WWE has made several changes to Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 plans. As PWMania.com previously reported, plans for a match between Rousey and Becky Lynch were scrapped, because WWE had other plans for the former UFC star. WWE had planned to have Rousey defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania as late as December 30.
PWMania
Summer Rae Says Others In WWE Expected Her To Turn Up In Women’s Royal Rumble
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
PWMania
Road Dogg Says Damian Priest Will Be a Universal Champion One Day, Praises Dominik Mysterio
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including praising Dominik Mysterio for becoming one of the most hated heels in the company. “I’ll tell you...
PWMania
Sami Callihan Talks About IMPACT’s Long-Term Storytelling Abilities, Violent By Design
How does IMPACT Wrestling rank against other pro wrestling promotions when it comes to long-term storytelling?. Sami Callihan thinks it’s as good, or better, than anyone in the business. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the longtime IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about the company having strong storytelling...
Comments / 0