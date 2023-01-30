ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Standing against hate at Temple Ner Tamid

More than 1,000 people joined the congregation for an interfaith rally. A suspect seen on camera throwing a Molotov Cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield last Sunday has been arrested. Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Malindretos of Clifton was charged with federal arson-related charges for the morning attack at Temple Ner Tamid. On...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

FBI involved in investigating Sayreville councilwoman’s murder

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not said if there are any suspects. The FBI is now involved in investigating the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman in Sayreville. Dwumfour was killed after multiple gunshots were fired at her while she was inside her car. Her vehicle then traveled about 100 feet before slamming into parked cars outside her townhouse complex.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Pedestrians in Montclair push for traffic safety at busy intersection

Crashes on the road killed 700 people last year, New Jersey’s worst figure in 15 years. Sophia Anastasia is haunted by that image, the second time in three months a pedestrian was hit by a car in this intersection in Montclair. She and her neighbors now hope these bright and colorful signs encourage drivers to go slowly when passing Upper Mountain Avenue and Normal Avenue.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract

The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home

Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

