Standing against hate at Temple Ner Tamid
More than 1,000 people joined the congregation for an interfaith rally. A suspect seen on camera throwing a Molotov Cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield last Sunday has been arrested. Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Malindretos of Clifton was charged with federal arson-related charges for the morning attack at Temple Ner Tamid. On...
FBI involved in investigating Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not said if there are any suspects. The FBI is now involved in investigating the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman in Sayreville. Dwumfour was killed after multiple gunshots were fired at her while she was inside her car. Her vehicle then traveled about 100 feet before slamming into parked cars outside her townhouse complex.
Pedestrians in Montclair push for traffic safety at busy intersection
Crashes on the road killed 700 people last year, New Jersey’s worst figure in 15 years. Sophia Anastasia is haunted by that image, the second time in three months a pedestrian was hit by a car in this intersection in Montclair. She and her neighbors now hope these bright and colorful signs encourage drivers to go slowly when passing Upper Mountain Avenue and Normal Avenue.
Celebrating Lunar New Year in the wake of mass shootings
AAPI Montclair gathered to celebrate community — and to show resilience. A person beats a drum while children and adults hold a gold dragon on poles. Boom, boom, boom goes the drum while the dragon undulates in the air to the rhythm, spreading luck and joy to all those surrounding it.
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
The New Jersey Conservation Foundation received $1.3 million to plant trees in environmentally overburdened communities. Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson...
Op-Ed: NJ DEP must rethink proposed settlement on Ciba-Geigy site in Toms River
Does BASF, the current owner of this Superfund site, really deserve a sweet deal?. With the possible exception of ocean dumping, no issue at the New Jersey Shore has ever exceeded in intensity the public concern generated by Ciba-Geigy, the industrial site that is today a not-yet-healed Superfund site in the heart of Toms River.
Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract
The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home
Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
