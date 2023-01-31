Read full article on original website
Senator Bill Cassidy announces Concordia Parish Police Jury’s drainage project will receive over $6M in Hurricane relief grant
CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the state of Louisiana will receive $13,364,640 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Delta, and Ida. According to officials, Concordia Parish Police Jury-Brushy Bayou Drainage Project will receive a grant that totals approximately $6,225,332. The […]
White House announces $150 million grant for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s official - today President Biden announced a $150-million mega grant for the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge. Biden’s official announcement followed news from Louisiana lawmakers that the money was coming. But is it enough, and is there more available?. Only nine projects...
Orange Grove Elementary School making sure lunchroom bills are paid
Nearly 50 victim were saved last year through the 'Be The Solution' program. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Other topics discussed in today's address include...
