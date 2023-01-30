ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand jury declines to file charges against Newark police detective in Dorsey killing

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Carl Dorsey III, 39, of South Orange, who was shot and fatally wounded by a Newark police detective just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a Jan. 26 press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

FBI involved in investigating Sayreville councilwoman’s murder

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not said if there are any suspects. The FBI is now involved in investigating the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman in Sayreville. Dwumfour was killed after multiple gunshots were fired at her while she was inside her car. Her vehicle then traveled about 100 feet before slamming into parked cars outside her townhouse complex.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17

A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bkreader.com

‘It Was Desecration’: Family Of Man Killed By Police On Eastern Parkway Responds To Bodycam Footage

Julie Floyd’s son called his mom last April to tell her the police were at his door with news about his uncle Anthony. Brooklyn officers Orkhan Mamedov and Evan Siegel were reportedly transporting people in a New York Police Department van when they struck and killed Ronald Anthony Smith on Eastern Parkway near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights. Smith was in the median when he was hit on April 7.
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Man Arrested, Charged in Cocaine Sales Operation

HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs.   According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the  recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000.  Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his  first court appearance.
HOBOKEN, NJ
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
tapinto.net

Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring

NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
PATERSON, NJ
New York Post

Bling Bishop says he’s ‘not guilty’ on fraud charges | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

When The Post’s Kevin Sheehan was assigned to speak to New York City’s notorious “Bling Bishop,” things didn’t go as planned. Lamor Whitehead, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges, dodged our host’s questions and called the cops on him at his mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. “I got as close as I could without going to jail for trespassing,” Sheehan says before the bishop said he’s “not guilty.” Whitehead is facing 60 years if convicted. Among the charges, he allegedly defrauded his own parishioners out of $900,000 and spent the money on luxury goods. In July, Whitehead was robbed of $1 million in jewelry while preaching live on camera at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyb9qewluE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder

A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said.  His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot while attending family member’s funeral in Brooklyn: sources

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attending a family member’s funeral was gunned down outside the service in Brooklyn Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators believe Tyrone Johnson, 40, was the intended target when he was shot in front of Grace Funeral Chapels on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills just after […]
BROOKLYN, NY
