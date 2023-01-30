Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Grand jury declines to file charges against Newark police detective in Dorsey killing
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Carl Dorsey III, 39, of South Orange, who was shot and fatally wounded by a Newark police detective just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a Jan. 26 press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.
FBI involved in investigating Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not said if there are any suspects. The FBI is now involved in investigating the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman in Sayreville. Dwumfour was killed after multiple gunshots were fired at her while she was inside her car. Her vehicle then traveled about 100 feet before slamming into parked cars outside her townhouse complex.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
$10K reward after hit-run driver kills 5-year-old in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 5-year-old girl. The girl, Fanta Sangare, her father, Ismael Sanare, and younger sister Ramata were struck by a...
Beloved NJ Educator Shot and Killed by Husband in Act of Domestic Violence
A 35-year-old teacher who was considered an “outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member” in Jersey City Public Schools was shot and killed by her husband in what deputies are calling “an act of domestic violence,” according to reports. Temara King was found dead with her body...
Paterson's scandal-plagued police department detained a man one year ago. He's still missing.
Felix DeJesus, 41, is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen the night of Feb. 2, 2022. Felix DeJesus' mysterious disappearance offers a window into the corruption in one force. [ more › ]
hudsoncountyview.com
13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17
A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
bkreader.com
‘It Was Desecration’: Family Of Man Killed By Police On Eastern Parkway Responds To Bodycam Footage
Julie Floyd’s son called his mom last April to tell her the police were at his door with news about his uncle Anthony. Brooklyn officers Orkhan Mamedov and Evan Siegel were reportedly transporting people in a New York Police Department van when they struck and killed Ronald Anthony Smith on Eastern Parkway near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights. Smith was in the median when he was hit on April 7.
Cops find loaded gun in NJ college dorm after woman reports being choked
TEANECK — A Farleigh Dickinson student faces assault and terroristic threat charges after police found a loaded weapon in his dorm during an investigation into the assault of a woman. Teaneck police said a woman on Monday reported two incidents with Kawan Joseph, 21, of Brooklyn, that happened Dec....
Hoboken Man Arrested, Charged in Cocaine Sales Operation
HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs. According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000. Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Man, 35, slashed in face in Manhattan Capital One Bank; suspect at large
A man was slashed in the face inside a Union Square Capital One Bank on Wednesday night, police said.
tapinto.net
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
Bling Bishop says he’s ‘not guilty’ on fraud charges | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan
When The Post’s Kevin Sheehan was assigned to speak to New York City’s notorious “Bling Bishop,” things didn’t go as planned. Lamor Whitehead, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges, dodged our host’s questions and called the cops on him at his mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. “I got as close as I could without going to jail for trespassing,” Sheehan says before the bishop said he’s “not guilty.” Whitehead is facing 60 years if convicted. Among the charges, he allegedly defrauded his own parishioners out of $900,000 and spent the money on luxury goods. In July, Whitehead was robbed of $1 million in jewelry while preaching live on camera at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyb9qewluE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
Man fatally shot while attending family member’s funeral in Brooklyn: sources
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attending a family member’s funeral was gunned down outside the service in Brooklyn Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators believe Tyrone Johnson, 40, was the intended target when he was shot in front of Grace Funeral Chapels on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills just after […]
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0