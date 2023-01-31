ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

995qyk.com

Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Top 10: Florida dominates list of deadliest US beaches

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida showed deadly dominance in a recently compiled list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Referencing Shark Research Institute, Inc., along with hurricane and surf zone fatality data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the bloggers at Travel Lens revealed late last month that Florida accounts for seven of the nation’s top 10 “deadliest” beaches.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

An update on Florida vs Disney and Reedy Creek’s Dissolution

The plan to dissolve Reedy Creek is moving along. Here is the latest. The last year has been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL

