Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
click orlando
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
click orlando
‘Protect your pets:’ Orange County neighbors struggle with uptick in coyotes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Lark Killarney area of Orange County said they’ve seen an increase in the coyote population in their area, sparking concerns among neighbors. Orange County resident Carol Matthews said she believes three of their family’s cats have been killed by coyotes.
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
click orlando
Top 10: Florida dominates list of deadliest US beaches
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida showed deadly dominance in a recently compiled list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Referencing Shark Research Institute, Inc., along with hurricane and surf zone fatality data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the bloggers at Travel Lens revealed late last month that Florida accounts for seven of the nation’s top 10 “deadliest” beaches.
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida
Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
click orlando
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
click orlando
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
WESH
White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
click orlando
‘It really is a rebirth:’ Daytona Beach center for visually impaired gets a 2nd chance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Conklin Davis Center for the Visually impaired in Daytona Beach offers a one-of-a-kind vocational program. The classes here are getting results and changing lives for people with multiple disabilities and the visually impaired. But it was almost lost forever. In 2020 the former Conklin...
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
Banh Mi Saigon Baguette to Open Melbourne Location
“It’s like Panera or Starbucks, where most of our customers come in and buy take out,” she explains. “The food is based on my recipes and I cook the food myself in the kitchen.”
Tour of 'World's Largest McDonald's' in Orlando Is Just Incredible
This McDonald's even serves pizza and pasta.
kennythepirate.com
An update on Florida vs Disney and Reedy Creek’s Dissolution
The plan to dissolve Reedy Creek is moving along. Here is the latest. The last year has been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Florida Shelter Workers Go Above and Beyond to Help Mama Dog with Mastitis
This poor dog is hurting and so scared.Continue reading
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
