Artificial intelligence writes Congressional bill to regulate itself

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

Los Angeles (KNX) - A local lawmaker wants Congress to regulate the use of artificial intelligence better. As KNX reporter Chris Sedens tells us, putting together the resolution was pretty easy for the L.A. Congressman because, well, he used AI to write it!

Rep. Ted Lieu of California's 36th Congressional District tells KNX, "I told ChatGPT to write a bill to regulate artificial intelligence." And in less than a minute, the bill was ready for submission, "verbatim."

The bill is on its way to a committee, and Rep. Lieu is hopeful it will spark a hearing.

Lou says that artificial intelligence has made our lives better in some regard, but it can be abused. He points to the rash of accidents involving Tesla's self-driving technology, as well as facial recognition systems discriminating against people with darker skin, as examples.

He believes there's a need to have sensible regulations.

