Read full article on original website
Related
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Friday night and Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coldest temperatures in years are in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Friday night and Saturday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy...
Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
On Your Side: Effort to stop illegal dumping in East Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in an East Buffalo neighborhood are frustrated that their efforts to clean up illegal dumping just don't seem to be working. They've picked it up themselves and caught people in the act, but when you drive along William Gaiter Parkway and adjacent side streets even after two years of work, it's clearly still happening.
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
Daytime warming centers to open around Buffalo
Wind chills are expected to dip into the negative teens on Friday.
Poloncarz examines categorizing blizzard severity similar to hurricanes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you had to categorize the December blizzard, how would you?. That's something Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has instructed his emergency management team to figure out. Poloncarz tweeted Tuesday that he told staffers to prepare a so-called blizzard rating system, similar to the way hurricanes...
Amid the freezing temperatures, 13 warming centers are opening for the public
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold is making community centers open their doors for warmth, so if you find yourself needing to get warm, there are 13 different shelters encouraging people to come in. "We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no...
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
Nate McMurray will run for Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nate McMurray on Wednesday announced that he is running for Erie County Executive. The former Grand Island supervisor narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. Now he will challenge current county executive Mark Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary. McMurray says...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods
Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
Espo's brings casual cuisine to former Donut Craze site in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pandemic-born catering business has expanded into a sit-down café in Tonawanda. Espo’s held a soft opening in December, followed by a full opening Jan. 19 at 365 Somerville Ave., formerly home to Donut Craze. The venture’s roots go back to spring 2020, when...
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
When football season ends and the cold, long days of winter set in, it would be so fun to have a place to relax with friends and take a few swings. Buffalo needs a Topgolf!
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1