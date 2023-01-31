ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
2 On Your Side

Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Nate McMurray will run for Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nate McMurray on Wednesday announced that he is running for Erie County Executive. The former Grand Island supervisor narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. Now he will challenge current county executive Mark Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary. McMurray says...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy