Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland officials discuss plans to eliminate vacant police positions

CLEVELAND — Officials in the City of Cleveland held a press briefing on Friday morning to discuss Mayor Justin Bibb's estimated budget for public safety and police staffing. City of Cleveland Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard, Chief of Police Wayne Drummond and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah each spoke at the press conference, which came days after Bibb's administration revealed plans to eliminate vacant police and city positions in an effort to balance the city's $1.9 billion budget.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Laundry pod deaths more common in elderly dementia patients than children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Warnings have been issued for years about the potential dangers of laundry pods. Given their bright colors and shape, children can mistake them for candy and ingest them. But seventy-five percent of deaths from ingesting laundry pods are elderly dementia patients. That tally of deaths among dementia...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

