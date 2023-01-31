After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO