CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who do you think of when you hear the phrase “man’s best friend”? Your dog? Your cat?
Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Cleveland officials discuss plans to eliminate vacant police positions
CLEVELAND — Officials in the City of Cleveland held a press briefing on Friday morning to discuss Mayor Justin Bibb's estimated budget for public safety and police staffing. City of Cleveland Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard, Chief of Police Wayne Drummond and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah each spoke at the press conference, which came days after Bibb's administration revealed plans to eliminate vacant police and city positions in an effort to balance the city's $1.9 billion budget.
Cleveland to consider ban on sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products
On Monday night, Cleveland City leaders are expected to hear a proposal which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city limits.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain County Public Health receives $160,000 to create traffic safety plan
Lorain County Public Health has received $160,000 to create a countywide traffic safety plan to pilot in Lorain, Oberlin and Elyria. The federal traffic safety grant is part of $800 million in awards for more than 500 communities throughout the country and is one of 14 Safer Streets for All grants awarded in Ohio.
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
Woman steals Speedway hot dogs, eats them inside store: Berea Police Blotter
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea woman, 52, was banned from Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River, after she started eating Speedway hot dogs inside the store before paying and threatened store workers. A witness flagged down police and said the woman was yelling at everyone inside Speedway. The woman told police...
WKYC
City Dogs in Cleveland visits 3News with Kobe
City Dogs in Cleveland is looking for individuals who want to adopt a new friend! Kobe is up for adoption in Cleveland.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Parma city officials unhappy about new vape store, promise to tweak retail operation ordinance
PARMA, Ohio -- Similar to how, in theory, vaping skirts around actually smoking, is sort of what an e-cigarette business is currently doing regarding legislation passed by City Council in 2021 to limit such businesses. Planet of the Vapes, located on Ridge Road, is planning a new location at the...
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
FBI offers reward following bank robbery inside Giant Eagle in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a bank robbery happened inside a Giant Eagle in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Canton Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at...
cleveland19.com
Laundry pod deaths more common in elderly dementia patients than children
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Warnings have been issued for years about the potential dangers of laundry pods. Given their bright colors and shape, children can mistake them for candy and ingest them. But seventy-five percent of deaths from ingesting laundry pods are elderly dementia patients. That tally of deaths among dementia...
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
cleveland19.com
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
WKYC
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb seeks to eliminate vacant police, city positions to balance budget
Bibb's $1.9 billion budget proposal features $711 million in General Fund spending. More than 250 unfilled city positions would be eliminated.
‘Really messes up your life’: Strongsville police investigate rash of stolen checks
Strongsville police are investigating a rash of checks stolen from the mail.
