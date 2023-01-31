Read full article on original website
Nederland city leaders hope to turn old Bank of America building into event venue, emergency management command center
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland city leaders are looking to transform an old building in downtown. They hope to transform the old Bank of America building on Boston Avenue into both an event venue and emergency management command center. The Nederland Economic Development Corporation bought the building when Bank of...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Beaumont physician educates other doctors on signs of human trafficking
(CBS DETROIT) - With National Human Trafficking Prevention Month coming to a close, many health care providers are learning to educate one another when it comes to spotting the signs of a trafficked individual. Beaumont physician Jaime Hope is a medical educator. Aside from working with patients who survived human trafficking directly, she travels around the country to educate other doctors, caretakers and students. In her lessons, one of the topics discussed is recognizing if someone may be a victim. Hope says over 80% of recovered victims report they were seen in a medical setting while they were being trafficked....
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
ExxonMobil donates $100K for repairs to Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont
12News first reported parents concerns about the park last year. The Beaumont Park had rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.
Wrecker drivers say Port Arthur ordinance could impact response times, affect safety on city roads
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Tensions at a Tuesday Port Arthur City Council meeting were high between wrecker drivers who took the podium and council members. The tow truck drivers are upset about a city ordinance that forbids them from parking their wreckers in their driveways. City leaders believe the ordinance is necessary.
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
Wednesday morning fire destroys home between Jasper and Kirbyville
It is still unknown what caused a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame structure between Jasper and the Erin Community on Wednesday morning. The volunteers of the Tri-Community Fire Department at Magnolia Springs were dispatched to the location on County Road 351, just west of Farm to Market Road 252, shortly before 7:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire. However, upon their arrival at the scene, the firemen from Tri-Community immediately called for assistance from the Jasper Fire Department and it took the combined efforts of both departments to finally bring the blaze under control.
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
City leaders hope new housing units coming to downtown Port Arthur will attract port and plant workers, enhance economy
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Construction is underway for affordable housing units in downtown Port Arthur. City leaders believe that this is a step in the right direction to revitalize downtown and bring more workers and families to Port Arthur. The Renaissance at Lakeshore Apartments on Procter Street will have...
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts man with rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near St. Anthony School
Beaumont — We're learning a federal grand jury has indicted a man from Brooklyn, New York who was found with a multi-caliber rifle and a lot of ammunition, very close to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirms that Wednesday, the grand jury indicted...
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
Former TV anchor tapped as Beaumont schools' new comms director
Beaumont ISD will see a familiar face in its newest hire. The district announced at its January regular board meeting that longtime media professional Jackie Simien would be taking up the role of director of community and media relations. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have the good fortune...
'A true shining light' : Longtime community activist Fernando Ramirez dies
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. Ramirez wore many hats, but most importantly, he was a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community. Those who knew him best say he was a community activist, businessman,...
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
Full Schedule | 2023 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas
There will be parades and music daily with the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade Saturday evening followed by Paul Wall in concert. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
