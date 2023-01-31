ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Beaumont physician educates other doctors on signs of human trafficking

(CBS DETROIT) - With National Human Trafficking Prevention Month coming to a close, many health care providers are learning to educate one another when it comes to spotting the signs of a trafficked individual. Beaumont physician Jaime Hope is a medical educator. Aside from working with patients who survived human trafficking directly, she travels around the country to educate other doctors, caretakers and students. In her lessons, one of the topics discussed is recognizing if someone may be a victim. Hope says over 80% of recovered victims report they were seen in a medical setting while they were being trafficked....
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade

BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Wednesday morning fire destroys home between Jasper and Kirbyville

It is still unknown what caused a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame structure between Jasper and the Erin Community on Wednesday morning. The volunteers of the Tri-Community Fire Department at Magnolia Springs were dispatched to the location on County Road 351, just west of Farm to Market Road 252, shortly before 7:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire. However, upon their arrival at the scene, the firemen from Tri-Community immediately called for assistance from the Jasper Fire Department and it took the combined efforts of both departments to finally bring the blaze under control.
JASPER, TX
MySanAntonio

Former TV anchor tapped as Beaumont schools' new comms director

Beaumont ISD will see a familiar face in its newest hire. The district announced at its January regular board meeting that longtime media professional Jackie Simien would be taking up the role of director of community and media relations. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have the good fortune...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Full Schedule | 2023 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

There will be parades and music daily with the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade Saturday evening followed by Paul Wall in concert. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy