Saint Louis, MO

Florissant bank manager admits defrauding elderly customers

By Kevin S. Held
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – On Monday, a former Commerce Bank manager from Florissant, Missouri, went to federal court and admitted stealing more than $175,000 from elderly customers.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Andrea Hopkins, 28, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank fraud.

No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim

According to court documents, between Feb. 20, 2020, and May 25, 2021, Hopkins would divert money from customer accounts by transferring funds into cashier’s checks or prepaid cards in other people’s names. In order to conceal her crimes, Hopkins would change the addresses on some account statements, forge signatures, and transfer money between customers.

Hopkins targeted older customers because she knew they had a diminished mental capacity and did not fully understand their finances.

Prosecutors said Hopkins diverted $328,273 from customer accounts, but transferred $152,431 among customer accounts to cover her tracks, and kept the remaining amount.

Hopkins will be sentenced on May 8. She faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the name of the bank.)

