Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
WBOC
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware home sales drop 17% from 2021
Residential real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach reported that sales in northern and central Delaware were down by double digits in 2022. “The real estate market in 2022 closed out with sales behind 2021 by approximately 17% in our area,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach President Joan Docktor. “One factor is that interest rates rose in 2022 and peaked at 7% in October, causing an even steeper decline in sales in the last quarter of the year. Buyers took to the sidelines and would-be sellers decided to stay put.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z delays votes on Vintners Reserve
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed action on two applications for Vintners Reserve, a proposed 316-unit townhome development on 61 acres off Janice Road near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., is requesting an amendment to the county comprehensive plan future land-use map from the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe Auxiliary to close thrift shop at end of April
After 16 years, Beebe Healthcare’s Auxiliary will close the Treasure Chest Thrift Shop at the Midway Shopping Center, Lewes, at the end of April.. Auxiliary volunteers have contributed over 420,000 hours of service to the Treasure Chest, generating close to $5 million for the purchases of equipment for Beebe.
Cape Gazette
Cape High AVID students support Code Purple
A discussion on leadership skills evolved into a food donation drive led by the Cape High sophomore AVID class. AVID is an elective course that prepares students for college and careers by teaching organizational and study skills and offering enrichment and motivational activities. Teacher Dawn Clarke said her class wanted...
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
WBOC
New Salisbury Mayor Discusses Plans for City
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's new mayor Jack Heath says he never intended on becoming mayor, but when former mayor Jake Day announced he would be leaving to work for governor Wes Moore's office, Heath said he had to step up. "Honestly never I planned on fulfilling my duties at the city...
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man
UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
WBOC
Boardwalk Renovation and Other Improvements Coming to Lewes Park
LEWES, Del. -- The City of Lewes recently announced renovations coming to the Canalfront Park and Marina after receiving $500,000 in funding to support the project from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The improvements will include a new boardwalk, new decking at the Net House, a renovated gazebo, new boat landings,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Rehoboth attorney gets a two-year suspension
A Rehoboth Beach attorney has been suspended from the practice of law for two years. The Delaware Supreme Court last month upheld the recommendations of the Board on Professional Responsibility and Office of Disciplinary Counsel that Andre C. Beauregard, violated professional conduct rules. The allegations arose from a private investigator’s...
Cape Gazette
Wynford Preserve subdivision plans approved
At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved subdivision plans for Wynford Preserve with 100 single-family home lots on 50.5 acres along Prettyman Road, northeast of the Route 9 intersection, near Harbeson. Included in the conditions listed by Commissioner Holly Wingate and approved by...
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
Cape Gazette
Jetset Travel on Coastal Hwy. Rehoboth Beach
We don’t have any fees for planning your vacation and with our travel resources, we can often beat or meet any deals available somewhere else. Give us the opportunity to help you. We will provide you with reliable and professional service. ********. We can save you time and money!
delawarebusinessnow.com
Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties
Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
WBOC
Deep Discounts on Marine Memorabilia in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - When you walk through the front door of the Sea Shell Shop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, you're greeted by trinkets on the half shell. The shop has been using large clamshells for years to showcase much of the shore-themed merchandise at the store. But now many of these shells carry their own price tags.
Comments / 0