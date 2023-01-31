Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young announced on KOXE Friday morning that Feb. 20 and May 29 will be bad weather make-up days for the school district. Two days off were figured into the school calendar in case of bad weather, so students will now have to attend classes those days. A third day was not figured into the calendar, so when it will be made up is currently unknown.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO