Una May (Fisher) Eoff, 90, of Early
Una May (Fisher) Eoff, 90, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
Effie Dorene Head, 89, of Lake Brownwood
Effie Dorene Head, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, in Bangs, TX. She was born in Mills County, TX on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Effie (Hardcastle) Kerby. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1951 & went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Goldthwaite.
Lee Perry Young, 71
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Lee Perry Young, 71, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Perry was born to Richard and Laverne Young on October 15, 1951, in Brownwood, Texas with the assistance of Dr. Ned Snyder. He was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Brownwood...
Thursday Cancellations and Delays
Blanket ISD will be closed. Basketball games vs. Mullin at 5 p.m. Coleman ISD will begin at 10 a.m. Cross Plains ISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. Panther Creek CISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. United Supermarket will open at 7 a.m. Brookeshire’s will open at 8 a.m....
Sports Schedule Friday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 7
Stephenville at Brownwood, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Breckenridge, 6/7:30 p.m. Colorado City at Bangs, 6:30/8 p.m. Lometa at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Cross Plains at May, 6/7:30 p.m. Priddy at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood Quad Tournament, 8 a.m. GIRLS GOLF. Brownwood at Lampasas Badger Invitational, TBA. ***. Saturday, February 4.
Brownwood, Bangs, Early and HPU to Close Again Thursday
From Brownwood ISD – With no improvement expected overnight in travel conditions, Brownwood ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2, 2023. From Howard Payne University – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Thursday, February 2nd, due to continued freezing temperatures and inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 3rd.
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 18 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
May ISD Closed Friday, Brownwood Open, Zephyr, Cross Plains, Blanket Start Late
May ISD, through social media, posted they have decided to cancel school Friday, February 3. “At this time it appears that the conditions are right for things to refreeze overnight. We do not want to risk the safety of our students, parents or staff on the roads trying to get to school in the morning.”
Bad Weather Make-Up Days Scheduled for Brownwood ISD
Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young announced on KOXE Friday morning that Feb. 20 and May 29 will be bad weather make-up days for the school district. Two days off were figured into the school calendar in case of bad weather, so students will now have to attend classes those days. A third day was not figured into the calendar, so when it will be made up is currently unknown.
First Responders Stay Busy With Icy Wrecks
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 released the weekly Lake Brownwood update on Thursday morning, February 2, at 9:30 am. Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District is currently in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today...
County Commissioners Schedule Monday Morning Meeting
Brown County Commissioner’s Court will meet Monday, February 6, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. III. CITIZENS COMMENTS: All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately. All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
