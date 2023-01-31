Read full article on original website
The Flash star Kiersey Clemons addresses Ezra Miller drama: 'A lot of people go through that'
Despite a year of controversies and legal trouble for star Ezra Miller, The Flash is still racing to the finish line, with a June 16 release planned by Warner Bros. Not only is the movie finally set to hit theaters after years of false starts and creative setbacks, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn went so far as to call it "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" during a recent press conference.
Finn Wolfhard 'had a big smile' on his face when Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp came out
The TV family that slays Vecnas together, stays together. And for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, that might not mean texting everyday, but it's certainly true when it comes to unconditional love for his friends. In a new interview with GQ, Wolfhard expressed how proud he was of his costar...
Sarah Michelle Gellar says secret Buffy producer Dolly Parton sent the cast Christmas gifts
What a way to make a livin': Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the longstanding rumor that Dolly Parton served as a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. What's more, the country legend used to send the cast of the supernatural series gifts during the holidays. Gellar shared the tidbit during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, after host Jimmy Fallon questioned the validity of the rumor of Parton being an uncredited producer.
Knock at the Cabin ending explained: Here's how the M. Night Shyamalan twist differs from the book
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Knock at the Cabin. With another M. Night Shyamalan movie comes another Shyamalan twist. Following Glass, Old, and the latest episodes of Servant, Knock at the Cabin delivers a story that's meant to keep audiences guessing until its climactic ending. Based on Paul G....
The best Spike Lee movies, ranked
For nearly 40 years, Spike Lee has been an unflinching cinematic presence, consistently delivering his razor-sharp perspective to the big screen. Starting with his electric debut, She's Gotta Have It, Lee has forged an iconoclastic career that has seen him weather controversy, nimbly adjust to industry changes, and, eventually, become an Oscar winner.
Game of Thrones vet to play fire Na'vi leader in Avatar 3, Avatar 5 will go to earth
The first Avatar sequel showed audiences the way of water. The next one will show us the way of fire. After previously confirming Avatar 3 will introduce a new tribe of Na'vi known as the Ash People, producer Jon Landau says that Game of Thrones veteran Oona Chaplin has been cast to portray the leader of that clan, Varang.
Mayfair Witches showrunners explain book to show changes: 'We had to make hard choices'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches episodes 1-4. Adapting a beloved book for TV can be a tough task, but adapting one that's almost 1,000 pages is a whole other story. When showrunners and executive producers Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford set out to adapt Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches for AMC, they knew they had a lot of material to draw inspiration from but little time to do it in. "We were given eight episodes for a one thousand page book," Spalding says, referring to The Witching Hour, the first book in the three-part series. "It's an absolute cornucopia of deliciousness and we had to make hard choices."
Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo
Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
David Harbour keeps a framed photo of Hellboy in his closet to humble himself
David Harbour is staying humble with a little help from his old pal Hellboy. While taking Architectural Digest on a tour of his Brooklyn home with wife Lily Allen, the Stranger Things actor revealed that he keeps a framed portrait of himself as Hellboy tucked away in his closet to help him stay grounded.
Knock at the Cabin's Ben Aldridge defies old Hollywood fears after coming out: 'I'm meeting myself in my work'
Ben Aldridge has committed a cardinal sin of the gay community. At the time of our interview in late January, it still hasn't been rectified. He has not seen M3GAN, the viral horror sensation starring Allison Williams. "Gays love horror," Aldridge remarks from his Hackney flat in East London, where...
Netflix orders a second — and bigger — season of That '90s Show
Less than two weeks after its debut, That '90s Show has earned a second season. And it's going to be big. Or at least, a lot bigger than the first season. Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed the That '70s Show spin-off for season 2. While the first season contained 10 episodes, the second will boast 16 episodes.
Watch James Cameron recreate Titanic floating door scene to see if Jack fit with Rose
In the words of (old) Rose, "it's been 84 years" since James Cameron could step out in public without someone asking him about the long-gestating theory that, near the end of his Best Picture-winning epic Titanic, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could've survived the sinking of the titular ship if he'd just gotten on that floating door next to the love of his life, Rose (Kate Winslet).
Jar Jar Binks deserves his own Star Wars redemption arc
Ex-squeeze me, everyone! I have something very important to say about the most polarizing Gungan in the entirety of the Star Wars universe. Yes, you already know who I'm talking about. Jar Jar Binks is genuinely a great character and his actions in The Phantom Menace — and spotlight appearances...
See Damian Lewis return to TV after Billions in A Spy Among Friends trailer
Damian Lewis is returning to TV after his 2021 departure from the hit show Billions. The actor now stars in A Spy Among Friends with Guy Pearce, and EW has an exclusive look at the historical drama's new trailer. Based on author Ben Macintyre's New York Times best-seller, the six-episode...
Dave Bautista says 'it's been extremely challenging' breaking out of action roles
Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune star Dave Bautista has opened up about his mission to take on more demanding roles, saying "it's been extremely challenging" breaking the action-star box in which Hollywood has placed him. "It's something I still struggle against, but I'm not angry and I'm not resentful,"...
Knock at the Cabin review: M. Night Shyamalan goes dystopian in the woods
What fresh apocalypse is this? In a world already acutely attuned to end-times, it's increasingly hard to keep track of all the fictional dystopias that books and movies and TV shows seem so eager to throw at us like Mardi Gras beads. (You get a plague! You get a plague!)
