Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Downtown Lynchburg Association accepting applications for entrepreneurship course
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A program aimed at spurring downtown development is recruiting in Lynchburg. The Downtown Lynchburg Association is taking applications for “Launch LYH,” a program for anyone looking to start or expand their business in downtown Lynchburg. Applicants will take part in an eight-week entrepreneurship course...
WSLS
Virginia Tech begins accessibility initiative
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some students at Virginia Tech don’t think twice about getting to class. But for those with disabilities, the 2600-acre campus can be daunting. That’s why this month, Virginia Tech is starting the first in a series of accessibility projects. VT spokesperson Mark Owczarski says...
WSLS
City of Radford, university partnering on new economic development initiative
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University and the City of Radford are partnering to launch a new initiative: The Hub at Radford. Located at 1000 East Main Street, The Hub will house economic development offices for the city and the university, providing a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business or students looking for real-life experience.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
WSLS
The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSLS
Lovebugs, love birds at the Science Museum of Western Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re not a fan of chocolates or flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out “Hisses and Kisses” at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke. It’s a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Parks and Recreation turns former YMCA building into first indoor rec center
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is in the process of turning the former YMCA building in Collinsville into its first indoor rec center. Before the YMCA moved out, Parks and Recreation rented out a small space inside the building. “For years, we never really had...
Franklin News Post
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
WSLS
Celestial Ceramics shares personalized, unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a unique gift idea for your significant other, or searching for a fun activity to do with your friends?. Celestial Ceramics in Roanoke offers options to paint mugs, wine glasses and more. Celeste Hodges, owner of Celestial Ceramics, stopped by 10 News to show some things you can paint, and gave some pointers!
WSLS
Meet Oopie, 10 News’ Pet of the Week!
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA introduced 10 News to Oopie, a big, sweet, 2-year-old who is available for adoption. Julie Rickmond, their Marketing and Communications Director said that Oopie is goofy, lovable, and would fit in great with an active family. If you’re interested in adopting Oopie...
WBTM
Danville Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Named a Top 100 Influencer in Local Government
Robert David, youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator for the City of Danville, was recently named among the “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government” in 2022 by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Described as passionate, caring, and inspiring, David was recognized for his work with...
WSLS
‘Slavery in Appalachia’ exhibit explores slavery in Radford
RADFORD, Va. – A new light is being shed on the history of slavery in Radford and other parts of Appalachia. ‘Slavery in Appalachia’ is a new exhibit housed in the Glencoe Mansion, Museum, and Gallery. The executive director of the museum, Scott Gardner, said this exhibit is just the beginning of a larger project.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Petition pushes against ‘fisherman’s motel’ in Royal Estates Subdivision
A petition is circulating that is calling on the Franklin County Planning and Development Office and Board of Supervisors to deny a “fisherman’s motel” in the Royal Estates Subdivision in Wirtz. There have been 292 signatures toward the petition as of Monday. The Smith Mountain Eagle reached...
pcpatriot.com
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
WSLS
Roanoke County School Board discusses VDOE error
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Schools and other Virginia school divisions are looking at what sort of effect the Department of Education’s mistake will have. During a work session meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Roanoke County School Board discussed the error and talked about what changes will be coming to their finances because of it.
WSET
Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare team up for youth mental health awareness
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are partnering to bring attention to the pressing issue of youth mental health in the region. Mental health problems among adolescents have been on the rise, with a 50% increase in...
