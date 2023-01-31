ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

WSLS

Virginia Tech begins accessibility initiative

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some students at Virginia Tech don’t think twice about getting to class. But for those with disabilities, the 2600-acre campus can be daunting. That’s why this month, Virginia Tech is starting the first in a series of accessibility projects. VT spokesperson Mark Owczarski says...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

City of Radford, university partnering on new economic development initiative

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University and the City of Radford are partnering to launch a new initiative: The Hub at Radford. Located at 1000 East Main Street, The Hub will house economic development offices for the city and the university, providing a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business or students looking for real-life experience.
RADFORD, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WOOLWINE, VA
WSET

Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lovebugs, love birds at the Science Museum of Western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re not a fan of chocolates or flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out “Hisses and Kisses” at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke. It’s a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz

A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WIRTZ, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Celestial Ceramics shares personalized, unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a unique gift idea for your significant other, or searching for a fun activity to do with your friends?. Celestial Ceramics in Roanoke offers options to paint mugs, wine glasses and more. Celeste Hodges, owner of Celestial Ceramics, stopped by 10 News to show some things you can paint, and gave some pointers!
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet Oopie, 10 News’ Pet of the Week!

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA introduced 10 News to Oopie, a big, sweet, 2-year-old who is available for adoption. Julie Rickmond, their Marketing and Communications Director said that Oopie is goofy, lovable, and would fit in great with an active family. If you’re interested in adopting Oopie...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Slavery in Appalachia’ exhibit explores slavery in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – A new light is being shed on the history of slavery in Radford and other parts of Appalachia. ‘Slavery in Appalachia’ is a new exhibit housed in the Glencoe Mansion, Museum, and Gallery. The executive director of the museum, Scott Gardner, said this exhibit is just the beginning of a larger project.
RADFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke

Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County School Board discusses VDOE error

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Schools and other Virginia school divisions are looking at what sort of effect the Department of Education’s mistake will have. During a work session meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Roanoke County School Board discussed the error and talked about what changes will be coming to their finances because of it.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

