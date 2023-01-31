ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wow!’ Daily Show Audience Stunned By DL Hughley’s Dig at VP Kamala Harris Over Tyre Nichols Funeral

Comic and Daily Show guest host D.L. Hughley drew a stunned “Wow!” with a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
MONTANA STATE
Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment

In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.
Nikki Haley’s Fmr. Aide Trashes Her on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘She Just Walks Away When Times Get Tough’

One night after reports that she’s about to announce a run for president, Tucker Carlson invited a former leading aide of ex-Governor Nikki Haley to trash his one-time boss. Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Justin Evans — who served as the political director for Haley’s 2010 campaign — ripped the former South Carolina governor’s position on former President Donald Trump.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
House Oversight Chair Claims National Archives Was Ordered Not to Publicize Biden Classified Docs – Alleges Major Cover-Up

GOP House Oversight Chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), joined Fox News’s Hannity on Tuesday night and made some bombastic allegations regarding President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents. Comer alleged that either Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland engaged in a cover-up by ordering the National Archives not...
DELAWARE STATE
Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job

Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
New York City, NY
