BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyce P. Watkins, age 76 of Braceville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born on September 29, 1946 in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul A. Sanford and Mildred (Smith) Sanford.

