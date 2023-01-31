Detroit man described as 'serial arsonist' charged with setting fire to Macomb County work van in parking garage

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a Macomb County work van over the weekend.

Jessie Young, 36, who the prosecutor’s office described as a “serial arsonist,” was arraigned Monday for the alleged arson and his bond was set at $100,000.

The van was parked on the first floor of the parking structure attached to the Administration Building in Macomb County’s Central Campus in Mt. Clemens when someone discovered it was on fire around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Mt. Clemens Fire Department quickly showed up and extinguished the fire.

Structural engineers reportedly determined the integrity of the parking structure was not compromised by the fire.

“I would like to thank Mt. Clemens Fire Department and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response in this matter,” Prosecutor Pete Lucido said, per a press release.

While authorities called Young a “serial arsonist,” officials did not release any details on the previous alleged fires.

If Young posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tether. His next court date has been scheduled for Feb. 7.