FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
WETM
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors. Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors. Being outside can be great for any pets physical and mental health but what about when freezing temperatures occur?. Rapid Flashing Beacons. Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023. Hornell plans to...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
Elmira city worker receives special honor
You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
Missing person report leads to domestic violence arrest in Windsor
On Wednesday, February 1st. a missing person report led to a domestic violence arrest in the Town of Windsor.
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police asking for assistance identifying Dollar General self-checkout customers
The Wellsville Village Police are looking for assistance identifying the individuals in the photos below. If you know can help identify these individuals, please contact the Wellsville Police Department at (585) 593-5600 or email [email protected]
Loose Concrete Prompts Removal of Route 201 Noise Barriers in JC
Several see-through noise reduction panels have been taken down along a section of the Route 201 flyover in Johnson City. The noise barriers were removed by crews last week over Boland Drive were removed by workers last week. Noise barriers were being removed from Route 201 north of Chrisfield Avenue...
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Sheriff Akshar announces new Community Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar recently presented his new Community FIRST Plan. Akshar introduced his plan to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Jan. 24, according to NewsChannel 34, which involves focusing staffing problems within the office of the corrections division as well as department transparency. The corrections division is now down 39 members, which has lead to increased work loads for those still working there. Akshar also aims to grow connections between the sheriff’s office and local organizations. Akshar shared that his intention is to make it easier for conflicts within the community to be addressed by his office smoothly.
Major drug and weapons bust overnight
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Reports of Missing Woman Result in Domestic Violence Arrest
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the report of a missing person, results in a domestic violence arrest. Police note, on Wednesday, February 1, police responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor. They say an initial investigation revealed she went missing following an argument with her...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
