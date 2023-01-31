ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

ROARING BRANCH, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira city worker receives special honor

You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Sheriff Akshar announces new Community Plan

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar recently presented his new Community FIRST Plan. Akshar introduced his plan to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Jan. 24, according to NewsChannel 34, which involves focusing staffing problems within the office of the corrections division as well as department transparency. The corrections division is now down 39 members, which has lead to increased work loads for those still working there. Akshar also aims to grow connections between the sheriff’s office and local organizations. Akshar shared that his intention is to make it easier for conflicts within the community to be addressed by his office smoothly.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Reports of Missing Woman Result in Domestic Violence Arrest

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the report of a missing person, results in a domestic violence arrest. Police note, on Wednesday, February 1, police responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor. They say an initial investigation revealed she went missing following an argument with her...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY

