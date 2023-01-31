RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO