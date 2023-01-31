ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WFAE

Surge in NC career credentials pays off for teens and teachers

The number of North Carolina high school students earning credentials that prepare them for careers has rebounded from a pandemic plunge, state officials told the Board of Education this week. A huge drop in the 2020-21 school year — from about 241,000 credentials earned to about 126,000 — came partly...
Mount Airy News

City teacher gets ‘Going Local’ grant

Sara Lowe, a teacher at Mount Airy High School, has been awarded an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant by the North Carolina Farm Bureau to promote the importance of agriculture among youths. Outreach grants provided to educators in the state through the Ag in the Classroom...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
FLORIDA STATE
Mount Airy News

Social Services struggles with vacancies

North Carolina DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said Tuesday the new BH SCAN tool will help providers find beds for behavioral health care in a more timely fashion, “It’s one of the many investments we’re making in North Carolina’s behavioral health and resilience.” (AP Photo/Julia Wall)
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?

With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as new Executive Director for Working Lands Trust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Working Lands Trust (WLT) has announced that Ms. Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as their new Executive Director. “We are excited to have Mikey on board with WLT. She brings decades worth of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations on conservation issues across the nation. We look forward to seeing where she takes WLT in the future,” states Bob Schaefer, Board Chair.
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Elkin City Schools to be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 following threat

A message from Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that all three schools would be closed due to a potential threat to students and staff. “At this time it is inconclusive if the threat is hoax,” said Cox. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy