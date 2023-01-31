Read full article on original website
Surge in NC career credentials pays off for teens and teachers
The number of North Carolina high school students earning credentials that prepare them for careers has rebounded from a pandemic plunge, state officials told the Board of Education this week. A huge drop in the 2020-21 school year — from about 241,000 credentials earned to about 126,000 — came partly...
Mount Airy News
City teacher gets ‘Going Local’ grant
Sara Lowe, a teacher at Mount Airy High School, has been awarded an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant by the North Carolina Farm Bureau to promote the importance of agriculture among youths. Outreach grants provided to educators in the state through the Ag in the Classroom...
Report shows NC struggled to get teachers in core classes this year
Of the more than 5,000 vacant teacher positions at the beginning of the 2021 to 2022 school year, the state's biggest challenge was filling positions for core classes in the K-5 schools.
nsjonline.com
MURPHY: Science of reading is the answer to North Carolina’s literacy crisis; Teacher prep programs need to get on board
Literacy is the foundation of learning. If students can’t read well, there’s almost no chance they’re going to succeed in school. That’s why state leaders have been rightly focused on early grade literacy, and rightly alarmed that 68% of North Carolina fourth graders are not proficient in reading.
Indy Week
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
NC school districts struggle to fill teacher positions, report says
An alarming number of teachers have left the profession in North Carolina and school districts are struggling to fill the positions, a report found.
ednc.org
Teacher vacancies in North Carolina increase dramatically, but there’s a catch
Teacher attrition was down in North Carolina’s public schools for the 2021-22 school year, according to a new report from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI). At the same time, teacher vacancies went up dramatically. But there is a caveat: a vacancy doesn’t mean there is nobody in the position.
Mount Airy News
Social Services struggles with vacancies
North Carolina DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said Tuesday the new BH SCAN tool will help providers find beds for behavioral health care in a more timely fashion, “It’s one of the many investments we’re making in North Carolina’s behavioral health and resilience.” (AP Photo/Julia Wall)
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Urgent need for foster parents in Guilford County: Here's how to help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now there is an urgent need in North Carolina for more foster parents. In fact, things so dire in Guilford County, it’s forcing the Department of Social Services to house some kids in the DSS office building. If you’re interested in helping, the state...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
WITN
Washington firefighter facing colon cancer responds to new resources for firefighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters can face many dangers on the job, including exposure to what’s known as PFAS, referred to as forever chemicals. Thursday morning, the North Carolina Firefighters’ Alliance announced new resources at the NC Mid-Winter Chiefs’ Conference at the Concord Convention to bring awareness and prevention for firefighters.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
Mount Airy News
More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?
With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
WBTV
Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as new Executive Director for Working Lands Trust
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Working Lands Trust (WLT) has announced that Ms. Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as their new Executive Director. “We are excited to have Mikey on board with WLT. She brings decades worth of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations on conservation issues across the nation. We look forward to seeing where she takes WLT in the future,” states Bob Schaefer, Board Chair.
Mount Airy News
Elkin City Schools to be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 following threat
A message from Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that all three schools would be closed due to a potential threat to students and staff. “At this time it is inconclusive if the threat is hoax,” said Cox. The...
