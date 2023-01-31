Read full article on original website
Related
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
Help wanted: In a slap to Trump, Michigan lawmakers come knocking on DeSantis’ door | Opinion
Republican leaders from the Great Lakes State decide Donald Trump looks like a loser in 2024, the Editorial Board writes.
Washington Examiner
Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
Michigan could become first state in nearly 60 years to ditch 'right-to-work' law
Most states allow workers in unionized workplaces not to pay union dues. Michigan could be the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its "right-to-work."
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
Top Democrat Announces Retirement
Top Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced that she will not pursue reelection in 2024, marking an early blow to Democrats' bid to try and retain the U.S. Senate through the 2024 election.
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position
United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Comments / 7