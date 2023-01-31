ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County State’s Attorney appointed to Supreme Court committee

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced his appointment to the Illinois Supreme Court’s Committee on Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases.

“I am grateful for the honor to serve the Supreme Court in this capacity,” Wright said. “The opportunity to contribute to the mission of ensuring that juries are properly instructed on the law applicable to criminal cases furthers my commitment to seek justice on behalf of the people of Sangamon County.”

IL Attorney General files Supreme Court appeal for elimination of cash bail

The committee issues new recommendations for changing instructions used by juries in criminal trials.

Wright’s term on the committee expires Dec. 31, 2025.

WCIA

