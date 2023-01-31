Sangamon County State’s Attorney appointed to Supreme Court committee
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced his appointment to the Illinois Supreme Court’s Committee on Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases.
“I am grateful for the honor to serve the Supreme Court in this capacity,” Wright said. “The opportunity to contribute to the mission of ensuring that juries are properly instructed on the law applicable to criminal cases furthers my commitment to seek justice on behalf of the people of Sangamon County.”IL Attorney General files Supreme Court appeal for elimination of cash bail
The committee issues new recommendations for changing instructions used by juries in criminal trials.
