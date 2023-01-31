Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing

CONWAY, Ark – A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

“What are we going to do? Where is she going to stay? What happened to her?” Tanvi Marupally’s mother Sridevi Edara said.

Tanvi left for school on January 17 th and never returned home.

Screenshots from security cameras at Conway Junior High School show the teenager walking past the school bus and heading down Davis Street.

“I was like, what do you mean? What do you mean she didn’t get on the bus?” her father Pavan Marupally said.

Questions immediately started rolling in that Tuesday night as a place at the dinner table sat empty.

“We don’t even have a clue where to search,” Marupally said.

With very little information on where Tanvi could have gone, family, friends, and police started the hunt.

“We searched in Maumelle, we searched in Morrilton, in Mayflower,” Marupally said. “Two days pass by, three days pass by, nothing.”

At day 13, worry creeps in.

“If she went to the wrong place, at the wrong time, with the wrong people? We can’t expect what’s going to happen,” Edara said.

Family says they still have hope, but as the days pass it gets harder to stay positive.

Anyone who has any information on where Tanvi may be is asked to call the Conway Police Department.

