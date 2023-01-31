Commissioners Court OKs $59M of certificates of obligation

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 Monday, Jan. 30 to issue $59 million of certificates of obligation.

Certificates of obligation, or COs, are a method of financing the government agencies use that do not require voter approval, unlike bonds.

The certificates of obligation will be used for public safety, infrastructure and parks.

Commissioner Iliana Holguin cast the only “no” vote.

They are not expected to increase the county tax rate, officials said.

