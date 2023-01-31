ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement issued by National Weather Service

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued the following Special Weather Statement:. ARCTIC COLD FRONT WITH A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS. APPROACHING CENTRAL NEW YORK…. At 9:10 PM EST, an Arctic cold front was moving into the south shore of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins County Issuing Warning From Dangerous Arctic Blast

The Department of Emergency Response in Tompkins County is alerting residents to make sure they take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures are expected to plummet with wind chills expected to be minus 20 degrees. Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings

It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
BINGHAMTON, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Valhalla Cafe closing this weekend after just weeks on Route 13

Valhalla Cafe, which opened in late fall on Route 13 just over the line from Newfield into Cayuta, is closing this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the owners. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, with several specials as they use up their supplies. “Valhalla...
CAYUTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Another Intersection Across Route 13?

Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Did Mammoth officials know more?

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Former hockey players are now speaking out about what they know about Nikita Andrusenko, the man arrested at First Arena on a rape warrant. The players speaking out are saying that Mammoth officials knew a lot more than what they are leading us to believe. We first broke this story to you […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
ELMIRA, NY

