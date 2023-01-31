ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
 4 days ago

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth.

Following a reward offer from PETA last week , Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the case. The dog was discovered dead in a cage that was left on Sawyer Road last Tuesday. Officials said the dog had been neglected and starved for a “lengthy period of time.”

Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault

The dog was described as being of a large breed and brindle-colored, meaning brown with darker patches of fur. It was wearing a color with multi-colored cartoon bones and a pink buckle.

Photo courtesy of Justin Phillips
Urbana Police looking for wig thief

Anyone who recognizes the collar, or who has other information, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

In addition to Crime Stoppers’ and PETA’s rewards, the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation is offering $500 while the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County is offering $1,000.

WCIA

WCIA

