A judge ordered the unsealing of Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 anonymous bail sponsors — but says they have a week to appeal
The two sponsors of Sam Bankman-Fried's bail release, besides his parents, should be named in court filings, a New York federal court ruled on Monday.
CoinTelegraph
Alleged Mango Markets exploiter waives bail during hearing in federal court
Lawyers representing a crypto user allegedly behind a $116 million exploit of decentralized exchange Mango Markets have consented to detention in the criminal case involving commodities fraud, commodities market manipulation and wire fraud. According to accounts of social media users present on Feb. 2, Mango Markets user Avraham Eisenberg’s legal...
The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
forkast.news
Judge rules Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 mln bail co-signers should be named
A U.S. federal judge has granted several motions filed by news organizations to reveal the identities of two unnamed co-signers of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s US$250 million bail bond after he was arrested and charged with fraud and other crimes. Four individuals signed the bail bond, one of the largest on record, and two of them were his parents.
CoinTelegraph
Federal judge bars SBF from contacting FTX and Alameda employees via Signal
A federal judge presiding over the criminal case against former FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried has ordered him not to have any contact with current or former employees of the exchange as part of his bail conditions. In a Feb. 1 ruling, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
John Roberts' Wife Allegations Spark Call for Supreme Court Scrutiny
"We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays," said Gabe Roth of advocacy group Fix the Court.
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to regain control of FTX by moving assets and getting better treatment from foreign regulators, Justice Department says
Sam Bankman-Fried has stated he regrets the decision to have FTX file for bankruptcy and maintains that some parts of the business remain solvent.
Lauren Boebert Dismayed Americans Only Own 46 Percent of World's Firearms
Boebert also criticized a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a Special Order speech in the House Wednesday.
DOJ Warns: Disclosing Biden Documents Probe Could Jeopardize Investigation
DOJ Warns: Disclosing Biden Documents Probe Could Jeopardize Investigation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recently warned against disclosing information related to the Biden documents probe to Congress, citing that such action could jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation. With Republicans vowing to continue to press for documents, this potential disclosure carries considerable risks and political implications, with the DOJ determined to protect the investigation from any unwanted interference. In this article, we will examine the potential risks of disclosing the documents and ways to ensure the investigation remains secure.
Feds Accused of Issuing 'Licenses to Steal' as Moving Company Scams Rise
Complaints about moving companies to the Department of Transportation have more than doubled since 2015, with Florida leading the nation.
CoinTelegraph
Judge dismisses proposed class-action suit alleging Coinbase securities sales
A proposed class action suit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Coinbase Global and CEO Brian Armstrong alleging unregistered securities sales was dismissed in the United States District Court of Southern New York on Feb. 1. The suit, filed on March 11, claimed that 79 of the tokens listed on Coinbase were securities being sold without proper registration and customers were not warned of their risks.
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate faces DOJ investigation over FTX and Alameda dealings: Report
Crypto bank Silvergate is reportedly being probed by the United States Department of Justice fraud unit over its involvement with the bankrupt FTX exchange and its affiliates. The probe is investigating Silvergate’s hosting of accounts linked to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses, according to a Feb. 3 report by Bloomberg, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”
CoinTelegraph
Founder of $7.5M ‘brazen fraud scheme’ gets 8 years behind bars
Founder of “My Big Coin” Randall Crater has been sentenced to 100 months in prison and ordered to pay over $7.6 million to the victims of his fraudulent scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said on Jan. 31 that Crater was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Denise Casper in Massachusetts.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company files for bankruptcy
Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a Sam Bankman-Fried holding company based in Antigua and Barbuda, has filed for bankruptcy protection. According to court records filed on Feb. 3, Emergent Fidelity Technologies submitted a voluntary petition to declare bankruptcy under a Chapter 11 filing in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company was already the target of a lawsuit filed by crypto lending firm BlockFi in November regarding the status of roughly 55 million shares of Robinhood.
The criminal case against Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison could put jilted FTX customers in the backseat
Creditors in FTX's bankruptcy say Sam Bankman-Fried and his top deputies aren't playing ball. The parallel criminal case against SBF, Caroline Ellison, and Gary Wang may be to blame. Usually, cooperating witnesses share everything — but prosecutors may be holding back, experts say. In the months since FTX filed...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto-related enforcement actions by US states rose sharply in 2022: Report
The number of crypto-related enforcement actions in the United States grew notably in 2022, according to a survey released by blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs. Both federal and state regulators broke records for enforcement actions. There were 58 actions carried out by the four main U.S. federal agencies engaged...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto scammers abuse ‘lax’ UK company laws to fool victims: Report
The United Kingdom is host to at least 168 companies accused of running fraudulent crypto or foreign exchange (forex) scams, according to an independent analysis. A joint investigation by media firms the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer published Jan. 29 found that organized crime groups are using the U.K. as their base due to its “lax regulation.”
CoinTelegraph
Logan Paul and CryptoZoo hit with lawsuit as investors take action
CryptoZoo and Logan Paul have been named as defendants in a newly filed class-action lawsuit, which alleges they stole millions of dollars worth of purchaser's cryptocurrency via a "fraudulent venture." In a court filing on Feb. 2 in the District Court of the Western District of Texas, plaintiff Don Holland...
CoinTelegraph
‘Categorically false’ — Attorney denies bids for Celsius assets were rejected
The counsel representing Celsius’ official creditor committee has denied assertions that the bids for Celsius’ crypto assets have been rejected. During a Jan. 31 Twitter Space “town hall” following the examiner’s report on Celsius, attorneys from White & Case LLP, Gregory Pesce and Aaron Colodny, addressed the so-called “leaked” bids for Celsius’ crypto assets shared by crypto blogger Tiffany Fong.
