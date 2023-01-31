Read full article on original website
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense
Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
Yardbarker
Raiders trade up for a QB in The Athletic's latest mock draft
It’s all but assumed that Derek Carr has played his last down in Las Vegas. Raiders owner Mark Davis handed head coach Josh McDaniels the keys to the house, and now he’s finally allowed to do some redecorating. In search of a new franchise quarterback, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner believes the Raiders will be aggressive in finding that guy in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Yardbarker
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there’s a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates
The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Yardbarker
Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost
If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
NFL fans in uproar after First Take star Dan Orlovsky names top five quarterbacks ever with notable omission
FIRST Take star Dan Orlovsky has caused a stir after revealing his list of the top five NFL quarterbacks of all time. ESPN's NFL analyst, 39, didn't include four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana, prompting backlash from football fans. Hardly anyone could disagree with Orlovsky on putting New England Patriots...
Miami football 2023 class signed bedrock OL per national CFB analyst
Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports named the offensive linemen signed by the Miami football program as part of his “National Signing Day 2023: Evaluating the recruiting cycle’s Bedrock Classes“ Marcello highlighted five-star offensive tackle signees Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. Mauigoa and Okunlola are the two highest-rated...
2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Lady Mendez, Miami Dolphins Pro Bradley Chubb’s Girlfriend
Bradley Chubb is going to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and fans are on the lookout for a special cheerleader in the stands. The Miami Dolphins linebacker doesn’t reveal much about his personal life often, but he’s not trying to hide his current romance either. Bradley Chubb’s girlfriend, Lady Mendez, has been to his games, and the NFL pro has a presence on her social media. Now Chubb’s followers want to know more about her. So we reveal her background in this Lady Mendez wiki.
