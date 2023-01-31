Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
FEMA And CAL OES Assess Damage In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Members of the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA were in Tuolumne County this week to review and document damages from the recent storm systems. Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Dore Bietz notes that a main purpose of the Wednesday visit was to determine if Tuolumne County meets the threshold to be included in the federal disaster declaration.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
mymotherlode.com
Race To Cause Traffic Delays On HWY 120
Chinese Camp, CA – A foot race this weekend will shut down a section of Highway 120 to traffic and create delays. This Saturday, February 4th, is the annual Oriental Express Run, which passes through Chinese Camp. Caltrans reports that the highway will be closed between Sims Road and Highway 49 North from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the race. They added that one-way traffic control will be in place to Red Hill Road.
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash
Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora’s Covid Testing Site Closing Soon
Sonora, CA — As California will end its COVID state of emergency later this month, the Mother Lode’s LHI testing site at the fairgrounds in Sonora will be closing. Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta has been notified that the last day of operations will be February 23.
Mountain Democrat
Helicopter to patrol power lines for problem trees
The scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s vegetation management program to detect dead and dying trees near power lines. Patrols will occur along several electric distribution lines located in the Kyburz, Twin Bridges, Strawberry and Meyers. “Helicopter patrols allow our crews to identify hazard trees that could...
Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use
(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city. Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping. •Video above: Second […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Inmate Escapes Calaveras County Jail
Update at 11am: Escaped Calaveras County jail inmate, Larry Albert McDonald, remains at-large. The sheriff’s office is reaching out to the public for help. Lt. Greg Stark says, “If you live in the San Andreas area, please take a moment to check your surveillance systems (including home or business security cameras, game cameras, etc.) for any signs of the escapee.”
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Sierra snowpack 205% of its historical average
The 400-mile stretch of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range is blanketed in winter white, the most snow California has seen since 1995, thanks to a series of winter storms that topped up reservoirs and restored the state’s dwindling snowpack. California’s snowpack, which accounts for about a third of the state’s water supply, was 205% of its historical average on Wednesday when state officials conducted the second annual snow survey at Phillips Station in El Dorado County — an accumulation not seen in nearly three decades. ...
mymotherlode.com
FEMA Disaster Response Teams Ready To Assist Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — Those impacted by the recent storms in Calaveras County can talk face-to-face with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff, but only for a limited time. County OES officials have announced the opening today of the Disaster Recovery Center, which will be manned seven days...
Mountain Democrat
Cameron Park Lake reopens to foot traffic only
Cameron Park Lake and its facilities were hit with severe weather on New Year’s Eve that closed the lake and surrounding area for nearly a month. At the January Cameron Park Lake meeting Cameron Park Community Services District Parks Superintendent of Parks Mike Grassle provided an update regarding the status of damages and repairs.
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Reported at I-5 Connector
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 29 involved a rollover. The crash happened around 12:36 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound I-5 connector. Upon their arrival at the accident scene, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) initially reported that two vehicles were involved, a Honda Civic and a Dodge Ram pickup.
Freezing and near freezing temperatures felt across the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — In what was predicted to be a cold morning by the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Valley recorded freezing and near freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. On Friday the NWS predicted that a cold weather system could drop temperatures as low as 28 degrees on Tuesday night. Although temperatures did not drop that […]
Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now
Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
mymotherlode.com
A Good Reason To Check On Elderly Neighbors
Pioneer, CA – Repeated calls to an elderly couple’s home in Amador County went unanswered and probably saved an elderly couple’s lives. During severe weather or other emergencies, first responders frequently advise residents to check on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens. That advice was lifesaving for an elderly couple in the Pioneer area of Amador County on Wednesday night. After hearing a car horn sounding and calling their elderly neighbors several times with no answer, a neighbor feared for their safety and called 911.
Snowfall hits 100-percent of the annual average in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains
With more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra Nevada mountains has already reached 100% of its yearly average with an additional three inches of snow since Sunday, climatologists from UC Berkeley Central Sierra Laboratory announced Monday.
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
