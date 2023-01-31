Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.

