Miami, FL

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

How can the Dallas Mavericks trade for Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade. Here’s how the Dallas Mavericks can trade for Irving this offseason. In the latest development of the Kyrie Irving saga, the Brooklyn Nets star appears to be trying to force his way out of Brooklyn, per Shams Charania. Irving,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years

The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio

It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

FanSided

