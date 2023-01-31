Read full article on original website
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
“I was in a position where I was raw. Still smoking weed, sipping syrup all season” - Stephen Jackson opens up about his rocky relationship with Greg Popovich in San Antonio
The ironic thing about Jackson’s tenure with the Spurs is that while this was the only team he won his one and only championship with, it was also by far what almost broke him.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Likely To Agree To Long-Term Deal
In the final year of his contract this season, all indications point towards Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets getting a new deal done to keep him in Brooklyn past the 2022-23 season.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
TMZ.com
Master P's Son Mercy Miller Throws Down Insane Dunk Against Bronny James' Team
Master P's son, Mercy Miller, is proving yet again he's a baller on the hardwood ... this time throwing down an insane dunk in a game -- against Bronny James' much-touted high school team no less!. Miller's epic flight happened on Wednesday night when his Notre Dame squad was taking...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Kevin Durant Says He Would Like To See Zion Williamson And Ja Morant In The Slam Dunk Contest
Kevin Durant sent a message to Zion Williamson and Ja Morant regarding the Slam Dunk contest.
How can the Dallas Mavericks trade for Kyrie Irving?
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade. Here’s how the Dallas Mavericks can trade for Irving this offseason. In the latest development of the Kyrie Irving saga, the Brooklyn Nets star appears to be trying to force his way out of Brooklyn, per Shams Charania. Irving,...
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years
The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
Strange national signing day for Miami and everyone else, but Canes yield elite 2023 class
Wednesday was just the first day of a national signing period for football, including at UM, that ends April 1.
Former Suns Star Destroyed Chandler Parsons For His Controversial Comments About LeBron James
Eddie Johnson destroyed Chandler Parsons after he suggested that LeBron James overreacted after not getting the foul call against the Celtics.
The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio
It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
Miami football combined high school and transfer class 7th nationally
The Miami football program signed the seventh-best combined high school and transfer portal class according to Paul Myerberg of USA Today. Miami signed the seventh-best 2023 high school class and the 11th-best transfer group. Miami is one of five programs nationally with high school and transfer classes in the top 15.
Miami Hurricanes in top 8 for area 4-star RB: Cristobal "is building something really good down there"
One of the top area RB's in the Class of 2024 has caught Miami's eye, and the Canes are among his favorites. He updates the latest.
