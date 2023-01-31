ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Fire department dispatched to local Walmart

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to create a luxury hotel bed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever stayed in a nice hotel and thought to yourself, “This bed is so comfortable, I wish I could take it home with me!” The truth is, you can create a beautifully made bed with the same feel. They’re not just for fancy hotels. From choosing the right mattress pad, to picking out the right comforter, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller breaks down how to create a luxury hotel bed at home.
ROANOKE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
CAVE SPRING, VA
WDBJ7.com

Become a puppy raiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit that raises, trains and places professionally trained service dogs and professionally trained facility dogs with people who need them. Kris Sorensen, Client Services Coordinator for Saint Francis Service Dogs, along with Meagan Henry, a volunteer puppy raiser, joins us...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11. 2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m. The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

What is the history of Roanoke’s Mills Mountain Star?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It sits 88 feet tall on Mill Mountain and looks over the Roanoke Valley. Each of its five points brightens the Roanoke sky every night. The Roanoke Star, also known as the ‘Mill Mountain Star’ has become a local area staple. History. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

75-year-old Roanoke man missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
LAMBSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor

Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Agape Center NRV in need of donations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the New River Valley needs help meeting some community needs. Right now, the biggest items of need are diapers and wipes. The most needed diapers are size 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, and 6. The center says these items are often...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Postpartum psychosis - What moms need to know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The story out of Massachusetts of a 32-year-old mom, who allegedly killed her three children and tried to take her own life, has gotten a lot of attention recently. Investigators are looking at the possibility that the mom was suffering from postpartum psychosis. What is postpartum...
ROANOKE, VA

