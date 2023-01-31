Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WOOD
What to know about using ear seeds
Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Soto being inducted into Whitecaps Hall of Fame. Storm Team...
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
Beef In Battle Creek – Arby’s Employees Use Sign To Resign
People quit their jobs all of the time. Maybe you have quit several jobs in your lifetime, it is not uncommon. However, most people don't go to this extreme when they quit. I don't know what was going on at this particular Arby's fast food restaurant in Battle Creek, Michigan - but clearly, there was some beef (wah wah). According to WPDE, a group of employees used the fast food sign to not only quit but to also say 'F*ck You' to someone named Tria. My guess is that Tria is a manager, but I do not know that for sure.
Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral
Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
MSP: Man called 911 before murder-suicide near Decatur
Police say a man called 911 to report a murder-suicide before shooting a woman and then himself near Decatur last week.
wkzo.com
After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
Mich. man pleads no contest to fatally strangling and mutilating girlfriend
STURGIS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man recently pleaded no contest in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, as well as the sexual assault of another inmate while he was in custody. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, on May 22, 2019, Sturgis Police Department officers...
