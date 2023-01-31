Read full article on original website
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
As Frigid Temps Arrive in Ridgefield, Punxsutawney Phil Makes Weather Prediction!
As temperatures in our area are expected to drop to single digits, Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania after seeing his shadow. The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early...
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
'HORRIFIC': 150 cats trapped with dead couple in NY 'hoarding house,' some 'in the walls'
A couple was found dead in their “dilapidated” Westchester County home this week with a hoard of 150 starving cats, some of them trapped in the walls, animal rescuers said Friday as they seek help with their “largest rescue” ever.
Warming centers open across Hudson Valley due to chilly temperatures
Anyone looking for a warming center is advised to contact their county offices for help finding a place to go.
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
When It Was Possible to Drive Across the Hudson River On An Ice Bridge (or Skate, Sleigh, & Walk)
Before the first Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge, a winter express route across the Hudson River called the ice bridge. It is hard to conceive of a fully frozen Hudson River today, let alone a defined frozen river crossing from near the foot of Main Street in Nyack to Tarrytown, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, skaters, horses, sleighs, cyclists, sledders, walkers, and ice boats. Because of salty tides in Nyack’s river-that-flows-both-ways, the river doesn’t always freeze. But in the winter of 1917-18, the ice bridge was passable for 43 consecutive days.
The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors
The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a fun and rewarding experience,”...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport
Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
This Week in the City: Danbury Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office
In this episode of "This Week in the City," Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office in regard to motor vehicle registration compliance. The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of...
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Three Bluebirds...
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
White Plains cardiologist gives tips on heart health on Wear Red Day
Dr. James Peacock, a cardiologist with White Plains Hospital, joined News 12 to discuss how heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
New Milford Public Library unveils restorations on February 18 with ribbon cutting celebration, tours, and activities!
New Milford Public Library will open its beautifully restored facility to the public on Saturday, February 18th. The Library Board of Trustees, Library Construction Committee Members, Library Staff, Friends of the Library, and Mayor look forward to welcoming you to the new library!. Please join us for a ceremony and...
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
