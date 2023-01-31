ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hamlethub.com

Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
REDDING, CT
nyacknewsandviews.com

When It Was Possible to Drive Across the Hudson River On An Ice Bridge (or Skate, Sleigh, & Walk)

Before the first Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge, a winter express route across the Hudson River called the ice bridge. It is hard to conceive of a fully frozen Hudson River today, let alone a defined frozen river crossing from near the foot of Main Street in Nyack to Tarrytown, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, skaters, horses, sleighs, cyclists, sledders, walkers, and ice boats. Because of salty tides in Nyack’s river-that-flows-both-ways, the river doesn’t always freeze. But in the winter of 1917-18, the ice bridge was passable for 43 consecutive days.
NYACK, NY
hamlethub.com

The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors

The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a fun and rewarding experience,”...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport

Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
CONNECTICUT STATE
goodmorningwilton.com

GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
WIBX 950

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
NEWBURGH, NY

