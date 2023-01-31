CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman who was killed in a traffic crash in Geauga County in 2020 has been absolved of any blame. Kathleen Huntsman, 61, of Macedonia died in a two-car accident Dec. 29. A second driver, Shannon Mosier, 36, of Burton, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve six months in jail after she pleaded guilty last year to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO