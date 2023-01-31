Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Austintown murder suspect now faces rape charges
He has already been charged with aggravated murder, murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, and domestic violence.
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public's help.
FBI searches house in Trumbull County
The FBI conducted a raid in Cortland Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
WFMJ.com
Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
Woman who died in Geauga County crash absolved of any blame
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman who was killed in a traffic crash in Geauga County in 2020 has been absolved of any blame. Kathleen Huntsman, 61, of Macedonia died in a two-car accident Dec. 29. A second driver, Shannon Mosier, 36, of Burton, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve six months in jail after she pleaded guilty last year to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
cleveland19.com
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
WFMJ.com
Man involved in fatal Youngstown gas station shooting sentenced to life in prison with no parole
A grand jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man involved in a fatal gas station shooting in Youngstown in June of 2022. The jury has found 69-year-old Samuel Byrd guilty of Aggravated Murder with Firearm specifications. Despite this verdict, Byrd denied committing this crime in the courtroom.
Boardman mom charged after kids found alone outside
She was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Jurors see videos of fatal shooting death at Youngstown gas station
Prosecutors played videos from a security camera at a home near the Shell station at South and Samuel avenues where Keimone Black, 29, was shot and killed at about 3 a.m. June 15 as an SUV he was in was parked at a gas pump.
Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 1, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday.
WFMJ.com
Mom tells Boardman Police kids were alone so she could attend YSU
A Boardman woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer allegations that she left her two children home alone while she attended a class at Youngstown State University. Police charged 26-year-old Sara Baptiste with two counts of child endangering after some workmen found her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old...
Body camera video shows fugitive’s arrest in Youngstown
We have new information and some video in connection to the arrest of murder suspect Andre McCoy earlier this month.
WFMJ.com
Local K9 officers entered into photo contest for $500 donation
A number of local police dogs are vying for a donation from Blue Line Unlimited, a non-profit that helps first responders with training, equipment and education. The winner of Blue Line Unlimited's Police K9 Photo Contest will get a $500 grand prize. Struthers Police Department's K9 Recon, Columbiana County Sheriff's...
