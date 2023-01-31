ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Related
butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman who died in Geauga County crash absolved of any blame

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman who was killed in a traffic crash in Geauga County in 2020 has been absolved of any blame. Kathleen Huntsman, 61, of Macedonia died in a two-car accident Dec. 29. A second driver, Shannon Mosier, 36, of Burton, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve six months in jail after she pleaded guilty last year to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Mom tells Boardman Police kids were alone so she could attend YSU

A Boardman woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer allegations that she left her two children home alone while she attended a class at Youngstown State University. Police charged 26-year-old Sara Baptiste with two counts of child endangering after some workmen found her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Local K9 officers entered into photo contest for $500 donation

A number of local police dogs are vying for a donation from Blue Line Unlimited, a non-profit that helps first responders with training, equipment and education. The winner of Blue Line Unlimited's Police K9 Photo Contest will get a $500 grand prize. Struthers Police Department's K9 Recon, Columbiana County Sheriff's...
STRUTHERS, OH

