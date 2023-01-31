Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
Where D1Baseball projects Tennessee to finish in the SEC East
Tennessee baseball enters the 2023 season coming off back-to-back SEC East titles for the first time since 1994-95. One publication believes the Vols are going to win the East for a third straight season in Tony Vitello's sixth season on Rocky Top. D1Baseball.com picked Tennessee to win the SEC East...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Falls Flat At Florida
Despite playing poorly for most of the night, Tennessee found itself leading Florida by six points with 10:40 to play. Then the Vols fell flat on their face as Florida dominated down the stretch to hand No. 2 Tennessee a disappointing, 67-54, loss in Gainesville. Here are three quick takeaways...
Alabama edge rusher seeing plenty of Vols, enjoys 'amazing' junior day
An edge rusher from Alabama who has received nearly 20 offers recently returned to Tennessee to attend one of the Vols' junior days.
tnledger.com
Former UCF tandem finds gold on East Tennessee hill
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and athletic director Danny White didn’t technically arrive in Knoxville as a packaged deal. Yet both have seen their values escalate since reuniting on Rocky Top. Tennessee has opened the purse springs to reward Heupel and White for their success over the last two...
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Makes Elite Prep Running Back’s Top Four
Tennessee football made the top four for standout running back Jordan Marshall Thursday afternoon. The Vols are the lone SEC team in the top group for the Ohio native, joining Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Marshall ranks as one of a four-star and one of the top prep running backs...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
CBS Sports
Watch Florida vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The #2 Tennessee Volunteers are 8-2 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Tennessee and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a defeat.
rmef.org
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country
Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Raid highlights push for tougher cockfighting laws in Tennessee
Animal welfare activists and some Tennessee lawmakers continue push for stricter penalties for cockfighting after a large raid in Union County over the weekend.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
WYSH AM 1380
Massive cockfighting bust renews calls to increase penalties
(Submitted, Animal Wellness Action) Acting on a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in progress Saturday afternoon, citing 98 individuals with crimes related to cockfighting and preventing more fights that had been planned throughout the day at the major clandestine derby.
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Building ‘likely a total loss’ in West Knoxville fire, KFD says
A vacant commercial building along Lonas Drive in West Knoxville caught fire Wednesday and crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked the scene for hours.
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
indherald.com
Searching for a Big South Fork still site
There are few places in the rugged, unforgiving terrain of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area that Donny Kidd hasn’t explored. Kidd, who has ancestorial roots in the Big South Fork and still lives in the Coopertown neighborhood of West Oneida, told about a moonshine still site that he’d stumbled upon years ago in the Station Camp section of the park.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0