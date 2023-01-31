ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where D1Baseball projects Tennessee to finish in the SEC East

Tennessee baseball enters the 2023 season coming off back-to-back SEC East titles for the first time since 1994-95. One publication believes the Vols are going to win the East for a third straight season in Tony Vitello's sixth season on Rocky Top. D1Baseball.com picked Tennessee to win the SEC East...
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Falls Flat At Florida

Despite playing poorly for most of the night, Tennessee found itself leading Florida by six points with 10:40 to play. Then the Vols fell flat on their face as Florida dominated down the stretch to hand No. 2 Tennessee a disappointing, 67-54, loss in Gainesville. Here are three quick takeaways...
Former UCF tandem finds gold on East Tennessee hill

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and athletic director Danny White didn’t technically arrive in Knoxville as a packaged deal. Yet both have seen their values escalate since reuniting on Rocky Top. Tennessee has opened the purse springs to reward Heupel and White for their success over the last two...
Tennessee Football Makes Elite Prep Running Back’s Top Four

Tennessee football made the top four for standout running back Jordan Marshall Thursday afternoon. The Vols are the lone SEC team in the top group for the Ohio native, joining Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Marshall ranks as one of a four-star and one of the top prep running backs...
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Massive cockfighting bust renews calls to increase penalties

(Submitted, Animal Wellness Action) Acting on a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in progress Saturday afternoon, citing 98 individuals with crimes related to cockfighting and preventing more fights that had been planned throughout the day at the major clandestine derby.
Searching for a Big South Fork still site

There are few places in the rugged, unforgiving terrain of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area that Donny Kidd hasn’t explored. Kidd, who has ancestorial roots in the Big South Fork and still lives in the Coopertown neighborhood of West Oneida, told about a moonshine still site that he’d stumbled upon years ago in the Station Camp section of the park.
