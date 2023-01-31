ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Active shooting scene near 44th Street and Ray Road leaves 1 hurt; Phoenix police say to avoid area

By Sydney Carruth, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQJ5h_0kWjt94100

Phoenix police were on the scene of an active shooting incident involving a rifle at a gas station near 44th Street and Ray Road, according to a press release from the department.

Officers responded to several calls of a shooting near the gas station on Monday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. Mountain Pointe High School was put into lockdown in response to the shooting, police said.

Officers are currently searching the area for two armed people. A teenager was taken to a local hospital after suffering gunshot injuries, according to police.

The teenager is currently being treated at the local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to an update from the Police Department.

Authorities advised the public to stay away from the area of 44th Street and Ray Road as the scene remained "very active" and the suspects remained at large.

Detectives who took over the investigation reported a gunfight broke out at the gas station, resulting in the shooting of the teenager. The suspects fled the area of the shooting and police are still searching for them, according to the update.

Information about what led up to the shooting is currently under investigation, according to the update.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Active shooting scene near 44th Street and Ray Road leaves 1 hurt; Phoenix police say to avoid area

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man dies after an early morning crash with a parked car and utility pole in west Phoenix. Officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road, around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A woman was with him in the car, but she was not seriously injured and stayed on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school

PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police investigating fatal Avondale crash that killed bicyclist

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A bicyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic collision near 111th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Avondale, police said. The collision occurred at about 11:45 a.m. and involved two passenger vehicles. The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the Avondale Police Department.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

911 call released of dead newborn found in Phoenix McDonald’s last March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A frustrated fire department dispatcher can be heard on a 911 call released on Thursday with the inaction of people inside a Phoenix McDonald’s where a dead newborn was found last spring. A man calls first responders around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. “I’m calling because somebody left a baby in the toilet seat, I guess,” the caller said. He told 911 customers could hear the baby crying three to four minutes before he called but said it looks dead. “It wasn’t even ready to be born. It’s just there. Everything is on the toilet, the guts, everything,” he said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Bicyclist dead after crash involving two vehicles in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A bicyclist died after a crash involving two vehicles near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street on Thursday just before noon. Officials say the two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Van Buren Street is closed between Avondale Boulevard and 107th Avenue while...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after armed robbery outside ASU’s Tempe fitness center

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft and robbery charges after police say he stole a university student’s bag outside of the fitness center. According to Arizona State University Police, officers responded to the Sun Devil Complex Fitness Center late Thursday on a report of a robbery. That’s where authorities believe Vince Paul Ariviso swiped a student’s gym bag outside of the fitness center. A few hours later, campus police announced the arrest while also confirming that Ariviso is not an ASU student.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa high school student brought gun to campus, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A Red Mountain High School student now faces several felony charges after he was caught with a gun in his backpack, Mesa police said. School staff called Mesa officers at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a student had a gun. When staff members...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Glendale PD searching for assault suspect in Circle K robbery

GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are asking for help identifying an assault suspect that happened during a Circle K robbery. Just before 3 a.m. on December 18, Glendale Police Department officers responded to a call for a robbery at the convenience store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. During...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy