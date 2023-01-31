ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

BHSBB: Sophomores try to lead Richmond Hill to state tournament

By Joey Lamar
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — In boys’ high school basketball, Richmond Hill looks to make the state tournament after missing the tournament in 2022. The Wildcats are led by a group of eight sophomores who are hungry to prove to the state belong at the highest classificiation.

Coach Bill Henderson said his guys have developed over the season, but are still playing a little inconsistent. He specifically pointed to giving up offensive rebounds and turning the ball over on the offensive side of the floor.

Sophomore Caleb Easterling feels making the state tournament would be a huge deal for the program.

“It would mean a lot because we are so young,” Easterling said. “Everyone has a doubt on us because we are so young. We have good players no matter how old we are or anything. I feel like we are going to make a good run and it’s going to make a statement for the whole state of Georgia that a bunch of sophomores made the state playoffs.

The next game for Richmond Hill is Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Camden County at 7:30 p.m.

WSAV News 3

Jenkins football sends three off to college

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Jenkins football team had three players sign their national letters of intent on Feb. 2, the second official day players can declare where they are going to school after the early signing period closes. Michael Becton, a punter, will stay in town and attend Savannah State. He will not be alone […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WBB: Georgia Southern dominates Georgia State

STATESBORO (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team defeated in-state rival Georgia State, 74-49, on Feb. 2 at Hanner Fieldhouse. The win prevented the Eagles from experiencing their first losing streak of the season. Junior guard Terran Ward led all scores with 19 points. “Defense is our main focus,” Ward said. “When we are […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah State lands 18 recruits on National Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State football inked up 18 new players on National Signing Day, with more to be announced as the official paperwork is completed. So far, the 2023 recruiting roster includes six Georgians, six Floridians, three from South Carolina and two from North Carolina. The Carolinas and Florida are considered boarder states for Georgia schools, and so student-athletes from those states receive in-state tuition.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Coll Baseball: Expectations high for Savannah State

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The expectations are high on College Street for the Savannah State baseball team. The 2022 SIAC regular season champs return the conference player in the year, Joe Smith, and the No. 1 pitcher, Jarod Showalter. The Tigers will have to replace five seniors, who were key contributors and played in the field, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Coll Football: Savannah State releases 2023 schedule

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – Savannah State University released its 2023 football schedule on Jan. 31. As expected, the Tigers will play 10 games. They have six road games and four home games. The first home date is Sept. 16 against Clark Atlanta University. Homecoming is Oct. 21 versus Tuskegee. Senior night is the following week against […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Connor’s Temple – Savannah State: Uniting for Success

Using the theme: “Uniting for Success” Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate its annual CTBC – SSU Day on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Speaker for the occasion will be Mr. Harold N. Washington, President of the Savannah State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Washington is a 1998 graduate of Savannah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from Troy State University and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern offers free COVID tests with new kiosk

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you know one of the hardest things to find was a COVID test. Georgia Southern University is offering a quick and easy way to get a test at no cost. The university teamed up with the Georgia Department of Public Health to make it possible. […]
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success

Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Bull Street Library hosts W.W. Law Heritage Trail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail will be on display for people of all ages at the Bull Street Library in celebration of Black History Month.  The display is also celebrating the 100th birthday of W.W. Law, who was born in Savannah in a time of inequality […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Brunswick GA You Must Try

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

