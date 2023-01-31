BHSBB: Sophomores try to lead Richmond Hill to state tournament

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — In boys’ high school basketball, Richmond Hill looks to make the state tournament after missing the tournament in 2022. The Wildcats are led by a group of eight sophomores who are hungry to prove to the state belong at the highest classificiation.

Coach Bill Henderson said his guys have developed over the season, but are still playing a little inconsistent. He specifically pointed to giving up offensive rebounds and turning the ball over on the offensive side of the floor.

Sophomore Caleb Easterling feels making the state tournament would be a huge deal for the program.

“It would mean a lot because we are so young,” Easterling said. “Everyone has a doubt on us because we are so young. We have good players no matter how old we are or anything. I feel like we are going to make a good run and it’s going to make a statement for the whole state of Georgia that a bunch of sophomores made the state playoffs.

The next game for Richmond Hill is Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Camden County at 7:30 p.m.