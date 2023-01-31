Phoenix man in critical condition following argument and stabbing

Police say a man is in critical condition at a local hospital following a stabbing that happened in the early morning hours on Monday near 1300 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, Phoenix police responded to a local hospital for a call about a man who had been dropped off with severe stab wounds, police said.

An investigation revealed a man was stabbed during a verbal argument with another man in the area of 1300 N. Seventh St. The details about what led up to the fight are currently under investigation, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The investigation remains open and the suspect remains outstanding, police said.

Check back here for updates.