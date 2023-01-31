Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
wevv.com
Man arrested after Wednesday morning apartment fire in Evansville
We're learning more about a fire that broke out at an apartment building on West Illinois Street in Evansville early Wednesday morning. The Evansville Fire Department says that crews responded to 926. W. Illinois St. around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby called 911 to report a fire. Firefighters quickly...
14news.com
VCSO provides update on deadly hit and run on Evansville’s northside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified that woman as 62-year-old Faith Georges. The sheriff’s office says they will be...
Car fire slows traffic on Audubon Parkway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash has slowed down traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes on the Audubon Parkway, according to Henderson County Dispatch. We’re told the crash happened early Thursday evening at the 15 mile marker in Henderson County. According to dispatch, the first call came in for a car fire on the […]
14news.com
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
14news.com
Man arrested following apartment fire on W. Illinois St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after emergency crews were called to a fire Wednesday morning in the 900 block of West Illinois Street. Dispatch says those calls came in around 4:40 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters say they could see flames shooting through the roof. EFD...
hot96.com
Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital
A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
14news.com
Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
104.1 WIKY
A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire
The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
2 rescued, 1 flown to hospital after Saturday night fires
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Two structure fires nearly 40 minutes apart kept Evansville firefighters busy on Saturday night. The first call came in around 7:30 Saturday night. Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping noises outside and seeing flames. Firefighters noticed flames coming from the back of one home, before spreading to two other homes. It was […]
WTVW
Man arrested in connection to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is in the Vanderburgh County jail in connection with an apartment building fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett, 22-year-old Jordan Cleary was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal mischief – pecuniary charges of at least $50,000.
14news.com
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
14news.com
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday. Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down at the 15-mile marker. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a car caught fire on the westbound...
104.1 WIKY
Man Suffers Severe Burns In Apartment Fire
One person suffered second and third degree burns during an apartment fire at Kennedy Towers in downtown Evansville Saturday night. Fire crews first on scene reported smoke visible from a 7th floor apartment. When firefighters gained entry to the 7th floor, they reported heavy smoke in the hallway. They extinguished...
Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
14news.com
Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a fire Saturday night at Kennedy Towers. That’s a high-rise apartment building on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Photos taken by John Buckman show a man on the balcony of a seventh-floor apartment being rescued by firefighters. Fire officials...
14news.com
EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police reports, officers were called to a hospital for a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The report shows it happened around 9:30...
Comments / 0