NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Albany Herald
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10.
Albany Herald
Mike Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher as Michigan Panthers coach
Mike Nolan has replaced Jeff Fisher as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers, the USFL announced Friday. Nolan, 63, served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08 among numerous other coaching positions, including as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He will take the helm in place of Fisher, who said he was stepping down for personal reasons.
Albany Herald
Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC
Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday. Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O'Brien on coach Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.
Albany Herald
NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode
The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
Albany Herald
Clippers, Knicks meet amid scrapping for playoff positioning
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers each have about a third of the season left to play. But they each got reminders Thursday night how narrow the margins already are in the race for playoff seeding. The Knicks and Clippers will be looking to get a chance to...
Albany Herald
Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year
Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday. The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator.
Albany Herald
Minus Luka Doncic, Mavs start 5-game trip at Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks will tip off a five-game trip without Luka Doncic when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco. Doncic suffered a bruised right heel in Thursday's 111-106 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, having already contributed 31 points to the victory in his 23 minutes.
Albany Herald
Report: Russell Westbrook focus on Lakers-Jazz trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have held "exploratory conversations" about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, Bleacher Report said Friday. Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers' sixth man.
