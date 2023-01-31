Read full article on original website
Related
FBI searches house in Trumbull County
The FBI conducted a raid in Cortland Friday morning.
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff's Office from Wake County, North Carolina.
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
Boardman mom charged after kids found alone outside
She was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 1, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday.
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
Warrensville Heights police seeking information on shooting that left a woman dead
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a shooting that took place in Warrensville Heights last week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident took place on Friday, January 27 at a...
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
Niles man sentenced following report from concerned neighbor
Police arrested a father Friday after he repeatedly grabbed his son and shouted at his children, according to a police report.
WFMJ.com
Catalytic converter stolen from Trumbull County Education Services van
Police are looking for a thief who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car owned by Trumbull County Education Services. According to the report, officers were called to the location on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Employees say the theft happened sometime between January 26th...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Comments / 0