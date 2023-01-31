ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy