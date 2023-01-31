Piles of trash and other junk are beginning to build up outside a Koreatown home, again. It's a concerning sight for neighbor Leticia Ruiz. "The biggest worry I have," said Ruiz. "What if it happens the same as last time?"Ruiz and others living along Harvard Boulevard are worried that their nightmare from nearly two years ago has returned. In 2021, residents voiced their concerns to KCAL News, when their neighbor's hoarding habits turned into an 8-foot wall of debris, became infested with rodents and an awful stench permeated from the home. The neighbors had complained to the city for years, as the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO