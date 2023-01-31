Read full article on original website
Junk begins to pile up outside Koreatown home, again
Piles of trash and other junk are beginning to build up outside a Koreatown home, again. It's a concerning sight for neighbor Leticia Ruiz. "The biggest worry I have," said Ruiz. "What if it happens the same as last time?"Ruiz and others living along Harvard Boulevard are worried that their nightmare from nearly two years ago has returned. In 2021, residents voiced their concerns to KCAL News, when their neighbor's hoarding habits turned into an 8-foot wall of debris, became infested with rodents and an awful stench permeated from the home. The neighbors had complained to the city for years, as the...
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
NBC Los Angeles
Fleeing Man Had Phone in Hand When Police Shot Him Dead: Bodycam Videos
Culver City police released new bodycam videos contradicting a wife’s claim that she didn’t tell officers her husband had a gun before they shot him dead, but also showing that the man was unarmed when he was shot. The Culver City Police Department released the edited videos Thursday...
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
NBC Los Angeles
Horrifying Details Revealed in Court After Chicago Woman Accused of Hiding Mother's Body in Freezer
Details were revealed in court Wednesday in the case of a 70-year-old woman accused of hiding her mother's body in a freezer, with prosecutors revealing the body has been concealed for nearly two years. According to a bond court proffer, 96-year-old Regina Michalski died at home on March 4, 2021,...
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions
February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Rescued From Hollywood Home Damaged by Water Main Break Geyser
Water rocketing into the air from a broken water main flooded streets, caused a sinkhole and led to evacuations Thursday night after a saturated roof collapsed in Hollywood. The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of, coincidentally, West Fountain Avenue. Aerial footage showed the roof...
NBC Los Angeles
Illegal Parking Clogging Up SoCal Mountain Roads, Delaying Rescues
People who ignore “no parking” signs on their way to see the snow this weekend are more likely to get cited or towed. More police officers will be out this weekend looking for people who park where they’re not supposed to while on their way to "problem" areas like Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear, San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Tracy said.
NBC Los Angeles
Bicyclist Struck by Car, Then Fatally Stabbed on PCH in Dana Point
A bicyclist was struck and fatally stabbed by a driver Wednesday in a horrific attack on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County, authorities said. Investigators are attempting to determine a motive for the attack near Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point. The man riding a mountain bike was in a...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Firefighters Battle Fire at Lynwood Commercial Building
Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial building in Lynwood. The one-story building is burning in the 11000 block of Alameda Street. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
NBC Los Angeles
Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack
Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
Man facing trespassing charges after Crescenta Valley High School lockdown; video captures arrest
A man is facing trespassing charges after he tried to enter a school in La Crescenta Wednesday afternoon without checking in, prompting a campus lockdown.
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
KTLA.com
Sheriff shares safety tips after online sale ends with armed robbery in Palmdale
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is sharing safety tips for online sellers after a person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell a used cell phone. The armed robbery happened at an undisclosed location in Palmdale Thursday. The victim, the Sheriff’s Department said, met up with their...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
