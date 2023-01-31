ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Junk begins to pile up outside Koreatown home, again

Piles of trash and other junk are beginning to build up outside a Koreatown home, again. It's a concerning sight for neighbor Leticia Ruiz. "The biggest worry I have," said Ruiz. "What if it happens the same as last time?"Ruiz and others living along Harvard Boulevard are worried that their nightmare from nearly two years ago has returned. In 2021, residents voiced their concerns to KCAL News, when their neighbor's hoarding habits turned into an 8-foot wall of debris, became infested with rodents and an awful stench permeated from the home. The neighbors had complained to the city for years, as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions

February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Rescued From Hollywood Home Damaged by Water Main Break Geyser

Water rocketing into the air from a broken water main flooded streets, caused a sinkhole and led to evacuations Thursday night after a saturated roof collapsed in Hollywood. The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of, coincidentally, West Fountain Avenue. Aerial footage showed the roof...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Illegal Parking Clogging Up SoCal Mountain Roads, Delaying Rescues

People who ignore “no parking” signs on their way to see the snow this weekend are more likely to get cited or towed. More police officers will be out this weekend looking for people who park where they’re not supposed to while on their way to "problem" areas like Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear, San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Tracy said.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bicyclist Struck by Car, Then Fatally Stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A bicyclist was struck and fatally stabbed by a driver Wednesday in a horrific attack on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County, authorities said. Investigators are attempting to determine a motive for the attack near Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point. The man riding a mountain bike was in a...
DANA POINT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack

Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
BELL GARDENS, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

