Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO