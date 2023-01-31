Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
14news.com
Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
14news.com
Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
14news.com
First Democratic candidate since 2015 files for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race for Mayor of Evansville officially has a Democratic candidate. Stephanie Terry filed Tuesday at the Election Office where she formally began her candidacy. 14 News has known since Friday that Stephanie Terry was going to be running, but today makes that official. Our 14...
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
14news.com
EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams. Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382. The bill would provide new teams...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
14news.com
Boonville mayor begins upgrades to City Hall and Police Station
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville’s mayor says work is underway at the Police Station and City Hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed and new sewer lines are being installed. New electrical upgrades, ADA upgrades and A.T.&T. upgrades are being installed too...
YAHOO!
Police body cam footage: Officers thought County Council attorney was 'super intoxicated'
EVANSVILLE — Newly released video shows one Evansville police officer describing Vanderburgh County Council attorney Jeff Ahlers as “super intoxicated” during his late-night arrest on suspicion of drunken driving June 26, while another officer flatly stated, “he’s drunk.”. More than a month later, Vanderburgh County...
city-countyobserver.com
MEASSAGE FROM JAN DAVIES< CHIEF EXECTIVE OFFICER OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICE FOUNDATION
The mission of the Evansville Police Foundation is to act as an independent entity that provides additional resources for the Evansville Police Department to enhance public safety and law enforcement in our community. DETAILS OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICEFOUNDATION…. A collaborative group of community leaders founded the Evansville Police Foundation (EPF)...
wevv.com
Community Action Program of Evansville is accepting applications for Energy Assistance Program
Community Action Program of Evansville (or CAPE for short) will begin taking in-person appointments for the energy assistance program for Vanderburgh county residents. The popular program helps people by providing assistance to those who need help with paying gas, electrical, and fuel bills. Starting on Monday February 6th, they will...
witzamfm.com
Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®
Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
wevv.com
Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February
The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February. CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20. Once applications open,...
hancockclarion.com
Work begins at first Rickhouse in Lewisport, Kentucky
The tenth oldest distillery in the state of Kentucky, Green River Distilleries in Owensboro, made a proposal in late 2022 to build warehouses (rickhouses) in Lewisport. A conditional use permit was approved and the expansion of their facilities and rickhouses has begun on the old Dal-Tile Plant site. There is a possibility of construction of 5-7 rickhouses with operational use potential for the Dal-Tile building.
14news.com
Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
14news.com
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Derek Fox, 34, of Velpin, was arrested on a count of domestic battery on a child under 14. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Christopher Robinson, 57, of Evansville, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $2,500. Jacob Lindsey, 21, of Alma, was...
Evansville Police arrest alleged members of South American Theft Group
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say they arrested three suspected members of a criminal group known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group on Thursday.
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
14news.com
VCSO provides update on deadly hit and run on Evansville’s northside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified that woman as 62-year-old Faith Georges. The sheriff’s office says they will be...
