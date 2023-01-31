ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

First Democratic candidate since 2015 files for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race for Mayor of Evansville officially has a Democratic candidate. Stephanie Terry filed Tuesday at the Election Office where she formally began her candidacy. 14 News has known since Friday that Stephanie Terry was going to be running, but today makes that official. Our 14...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams. Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382. The bill would provide new teams...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home

To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Boonville mayor begins upgrades to City Hall and Police Station

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville’s mayor says work is underway at the Police Station and City Hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed and new sewer lines are being installed. New electrical upgrades, ADA upgrades and A.T.&T. upgrades are being installed too...
BOONVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

MEASSAGE FROM JAN DAVIES< CHIEF EXECTIVE OFFICER OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICE FOUNDATION

The mission of the Evansville Police Foundation is to act as an independent entity that provides additional resources for the Evansville Police Department to enhance public safety and law enforcement in our community. DETAILS OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICEFOUNDATION…. A collaborative group of community leaders founded the Evansville Police Foundation (EPF)...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®

Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
JASPER, IN
hancockclarion.com

Work begins at first Rickhouse in Lewisport, Kentucky

The tenth oldest distillery in the state of Kentucky, Green River Distilleries in Owensboro, made a proposal in late 2022 to build warehouses (rickhouses) in Lewisport. A conditional use permit was approved and the expansion of their facilities and rickhouses has begun on the old Dal-Tile Plant site. There is a possibility of construction of 5-7 rickhouses with operational use potential for the Dal-Tile building.
LEWISPORT, KY
14news.com

Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
14news.com

City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.

GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
NEW HAVEN, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Derek Fox, 34, of Velpin, was arrested on a count of domestic battery on a child under 14. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Christopher Robinson, 57, of Evansville, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $2,500. Jacob Lindsey, 21, of Alma, was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man facing several charges

A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
VINCENNES, IN

