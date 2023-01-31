ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

The Grammy Awards are taking over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5), and some of the biggest names in music are vying for the coveted album of the year award.

ABBA’s Voyage , Adele’s 30 , Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti , Beyoncé’s Renaissance , Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) , Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days , Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres , Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , Lizzo’s Special and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House are all up for album of the year.

We at Billboard want to know who you’d like to see take home the award. Let us know by voting below.

Banda MS Marks 20th Anniversary With ‘A Lot of Tequila‘ and Pride That ‘Most of Us Who Started in 2003 Continue Together’

This year, Sergio Lizárraga’s Banda MS marks two decades in the music business, and it’s kicking off its celebrations with “Un Chingo de Tequila,” a song featuring Mario Domm — from Mexican pop group Camila — who was eager to test the waters of the Regional Mexican genre. Written by Domm, the track debuted Friday (February 3) at 5:00 pm ET. “About a year ago I wrote a song and I thought it was something very different from all I had done in my life and I asked myself who was the most important banda artist, and immediately I thought of...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

TWICE to Release 12th Mini Album ‘Ready to Be’: Here’s When It Arrives

TWICE are gearing up to release a brand-new mini album, and they shared the details about its release on Thursday (Feb. 2). The K-pop girl group shared the news via their social media accounts, which revealed the forthcoming album is titled Ready to Be and will arrive Friday, March 10, at midnight ET/2 p.m. KT. Along with the album’s release date, the girl group shared a preview of what the album preorder will look like. There will be three covers for Ready to Be, three photo books and three CD types in black, pink and white, or tan and brown colorways....
Billboard

Stevie Wonder to Perform at 2023 Grammys With 2 Famous Friends

Stevie Wonder will perform on the Grammy telecast on Sunday, Feb. 5, in a spot that will feature two other famous artists — Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton. The performance was announced on CBS Mornings on Friday (Feb. 3). CBS has broadcast the Grammys since 1973. Related Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys 02/03/2023 Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is a nominee this year for best country song for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.” He and Rodney Crowell co-wrote the song, which was recorded by Willie Nelson. Robinson is this year’s recipient of the MusiCares Person of the Year award, along with...
Billboard

From Shania Twain to GloRilla, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s officially February, and as we turn the page on a new month, we’ve got a whole batch of new music to soundtrack the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. And Billboard wants to know: Which release are you loving the most? More than half a decade after 2017’s Now, Shania Twain reasserts her claim to the country-pop throne with her new album Queen of Me. Preceded by singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!,” the new studio set also lifts the icon’s title track to her 2022 compilation Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) and incorporates the anthemic single into its 12-song...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Billboard

Bill Anderson on His Grammy Nomination for Dolly Parton Collaboration: ‘I’ve Been So Blessed’

Throughout his six-plus decades in country music, Bill Anderson has been lauded for his considerable talents as both an artist and a songwriter, with more than 30 top 10 Billboard Country Songs hits to his credit as an artist, including seven chart-toppers. As a songwriter, he’s seen his songs recorded by artists including George Strait, Brad Paisley, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Dean Martin. But even as a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, the 85-year-old Anderson is still notching career firsts. Leading into Sunday’s (Feb. 5) Grammy Awards, Anderson is celebrating his...
Billboard

Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend & More to Join DJ Khaled for ‘God Did’ Performance at 2023 Grammys

DJ Khaled is set to appear on the 2023 Grammy Awards telecast with collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to perform “God Did,” which is nominated for song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. Related 2023 Grammy Nominations: The Complete List 02/03/2023 DJ Khaled is also nominated for album of the year and best rap album for the album of the same name. “Beautiful,” another track from the album, is up for best melodic rap performance. Jay’s participation in the collaboration means he is sure to be in the house for what is expected to be a big...
Billboard

White Reaper Score First Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 With ‘Pages’

White Reaper notches its No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay with “Pages,” which lifts to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey. The song becomes the Kentucky band’s second top 10, after its debut entry “Might Be Right” hit No. 4 in 2019. In between the two tracks, the quintet also appeared on the chart with the No. 19-peaking “Real Long Time” in 2020. White Reaper is the second straight act to earn a first No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay, following TALK, whose “Run Away to Mars” led the two preceding weeks. Concurrently, “Pages” rises 10-9 on Alternative Airplay, a new high....
Billboard

Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne & Sylvia Rhone Earn Due Praise & Celebrate Hip-Hop’s Legacy at 2023 Recording Academy Black Music Collective Event

The Recording Academy held is second annual Black Music Collective event Thursday (Feb. 2) at the Hollywood Palladium, where Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone were this year’s honorees during an evening honoring hip-hop and the past, present and future of Black music. Established in 2020, the Black Music Collective “is a hub for power players in Black music, across all genres, under the Grammy roof, bringing together creative geniuses and business leaders to set unified goals, align on a shared agenda, and build community.” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Billboard on...
Billboard

2023 Grammy Awards Will Feature Tributes to Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie & Quavo

The In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will include breakout tributes to three diverse artists who died last fall — Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/01/2023 Kacey Musgraves will perform Lynn’s 1970 classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the country music legend, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will team to perform “Songbird” from Fleetwood Mac’s album of the year-winning Rumours to honor McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at age 79; and Maverick City Music will join Quavo...
Billboard

John Legend Reveals Sweet Family Meaning Behind Baby Esti’s Name

John Legend opened up Wednesday (Feb. 1) about how he and Chrissy Teigen came up with their new daughter Esti’s name. The R&B star told E! News that the newborn’s unique moniker was intially the brainchild of wife Chrissy Teigen, but it also has surprising roots in his family tree. “It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” he said. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’ Related John Legend Is a Proud Dad in Adorable Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti 02/01/2023 “We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine...
Billboard

Why Is Country Music Underrepresented at the Grammys?

In 2018, the Recording Academy increased the number of nominees in the Big Four Grammy categories — album, song and record of the year and best new artist — from five to eight. Then, three years later, it boosted the pool from eight to 10. These expansions were made to recognize more music creators and to represent more genres, according to the academy — yet for country artists, the benefits have thus far been nonexistent. For the five Grammy Award nomination cycles (for ceremonies taking place in 2019-2023) since the first increase, there have been 196 total Big Four nominations, yet only six have...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Amtrac, John Summit & More

This week in dance music: Tomorrowland dropped the lineup for its 2023 festival this summer, Beatport announced that it’s acquired a majority stake in the International Music Summit, HARD Summer announced a return to downtown Los Angeles after a 10 year absence, Moody Jones was named the GM of Dance at EMPIRE (a newly created role that follows EMPIRE’s acquisition of Dirtybird last fall,), Skream, Tiga and DJ Minx lead the lineup for Desert Hearts’ 2023 event, Tiësto, Tate McRae and Joel Corry experienced a come-up on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs via the trio’s new “10:35” remix, and we analyzed the...
Billboard

Bad Bunny Presents ‘Big Brother’ Noah Assad Billboard’s Executive of the Year Award

Bad Bunny was all smiles and nerves while presenting his longtime manager, Noah Assad, with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard‘s 2023 Power 100 event on Wednesday (Feb. 2) at Goya Studios. After being introduced by Leila Cobo, Billboard‘s Chief Content Officer Latin/Español, the global sensation, who typically opts to publicly speak in Spanish, decided to give English a try, lightheartedly joking with the crowd, “Tonight is a special night not because my friend is winning this award, it’s more because I’m making my first English speech ever.” He was met with supportive applause and cheers, with a handful...
Billboard

2023 Grammy Awards to Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop With Star-Studded Segment

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will include a star-studded segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It will include performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/02/2023 LL Cool J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip-hop. Questlove will serve...
Billboard

Inside Spotify’s Star-Studded Best New Artist Party

Year after year, Spotify’s Grammy Week party delivers what no other party does: performances from every best new artist nominee on the same stage on the same night.  Related GAYLE, Yung Gravy, Anderson .Paak & More: Music Stars at 2023 Grammy Week Events 02/03/2023 And sure, with 10 nominees, that does lead to a rather long evening as the sets spread out over nearly five hours, but that hardly stopped the closing act from delivering a headline-worthy rock show, prompting the first and only mosh pit of the night. With a guest list full of future best new artist hopefuls such as Orville Peck, jxdn, Joshua...
Billboard

SiriusXM’s ‘Cupid Countdown’ Shoots Arrow at More Than 50 Years of Billboard Chart Hits

Love is in, and on, the air as SiriusXM kicks off its Billboard Cupid Countdown, spotlighting the top 50 love songs from the 1970s to today, as ranked by performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Billboard Cupid Countdown returns exclusively on the SXM App from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16, extending Valentine’s Day vibes even after all the chocolate and roses have been shared. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 02/03/2023 The retrospective will also air on SiriusXM’s Love channel on Valentine’s Day at 12 p.m. ET, and again at 9 p.m....
Billboard

From ‘Suerte’ to ‘BZRP Music Sessions,’ Which Shakira No. 1 Hit Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Happy Birthday, Shakira!  The Colombian artist — who turns 46 on Wednesday (Feb. 2) — is holding strong at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart for a second week with her first banger of the year, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The Bizarrap-assisted track becomes his first No. 1 hit on the tally while Shak rakes in her 13th. The last time she was at No. 1 was in 2016 with “Chantaje,” one of her many Maluma collaborations. The fiery reggaeton spent 11 weeks on the chart.   “What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought that...
Billboard

P!nk Previews ‘Trustfall,’ Duets on ‘What About Us’ With Kelly Clarkson

P!nk is stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show next Monday (Feb. 6) to chat about her upcoming album Trustfall and duet with Kelly Clarkson on “What About Us.” In a preview clip, the host jokes that her long-awaited 10th studio album will be filled with songs about “sadness and depression and divorce,” P!nk counters, “Mine is more like the world is ending. … But those are the best songs! But it’s also like, I’m still a wife and a daughter and a mother, and I lost my dad, and it’s the pandemic. And then my almost dearest friend in the whole...
Billboard

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Glass Animals & More Earn iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for 1 Billion Spins

These 12 radio mainstays have all earned iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for their songs that reached 1 billion spins across iHeart stations in 2022, Billboard can exclusively reveal. iHeartMedia revealed the Titanium Award-winning songs on Thursday (Feb. 2), including Adele‘s “Easy on Me”; Ava Max‘s “Kings & Queens”; Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk; Doja Cat‘s “Need to Know”; Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits”; Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves”; Harry Styles‘ “As It Was”; Justin Bieber‘s “Ghost”; Lil Nas X‘s “THATS WHAT I WANT” as well as “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow; and late rapper Pop Smoke‘s “What You Know Bout Love.” In a video celebrating her Titanium Award, Doja Cat expressed gratitude for her fans who have been supporting “Need to Know”...
