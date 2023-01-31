Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

The Grammy Awards are taking over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5), and some of the biggest names in music are vying for the coveted album of the year award.

ABBA’s Voyage , Adele’s 30 , Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti , Beyoncé’s Renaissance , Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) , Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days , Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres , Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , Lizzo’s Special and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House are all up for album of the year.

We at Billboard want to know who you’d like to see take home the award. Let us know by voting below.