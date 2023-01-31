Read full article on original website
Related
cvillecountry.com
Courteney Stuart Reports: CASCPA board agrees to independent investigation
Nearly two weeks after a scathing letter signed by 57 current and former Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers described a hostile work environment and poor conditions for the animals under the leadership of the shelter’s CEO and executive director Angie Gunter, the shelter’s board announced it will engage a third party to conduct an independent investigation.
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville schools to take on sole ownership of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, February 2, 2023—Charlottesville City Schools will assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) in order to ensure students’ continued access to valuable career and technical education, part of the City’s larger vision for workforce development. In accordance with the original 1969 partnership agreement...
cvillecountry.com
City Council pares interim finalists down to six
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – City Council has pared down the initial 20 who applied by the close of business Monday for a vacant council seat to a half-dozen. A city release says the final six applicants are… in alphabetical order… Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristen Szakos. Those 6 will be a Monday evening’s regular council meeting at 6:30 for a public hearing, and each will be given time to address Council… after which the public will have the opportunity to speak. Council will then conduct interviews with each of the applicants.
cvillecountry.com
Enter to Win 4 Tickets to the Do Portugal Circus!
Register below for your chance to win 4 tickets to the Do Portugal Circus for their debut show on Friday, February 17th at the Fashion Square Mall!. You’ll have from Monday, February 6th at 8am until, Friday, February 17th at 7:59am to enter. So do it now and wait for that call!
cvillecountry.com
Deeds has Bert Ellis’ name removed from Senate confirmation list
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The embattled pick of a South Carolina businessman to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors is not making the cut at this point in the state Senate. Since Governor Youngkin chose Bert Ellis for the board, student council and the Cavalier Daily student newspaper have called for his rejection in light of a trip he made to the Lawn several years ago with a razor blade to remove what he deemed offensive language a student had posted on a door.
Comments / 0