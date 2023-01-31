ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off

Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportszion.com

“I will not be watching” 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa shows no desire to see Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl this season is going to be unpredictable, with top teams, the Eagles and the Chiefs, fighting it out to determine this season’s champions. Many fans cannot wait to see the encounter, especially with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts representing the two teams. However, one person claims that he will not watch the game; he is none other than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering

The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

