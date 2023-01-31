Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off
Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
sportszion.com
“I will not be watching” 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa shows no desire to see Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl this season is going to be unpredictable, with top teams, the Eagles and the Chiefs, fighting it out to determine this season’s champions. Many fans cannot wait to see the encounter, especially with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts representing the two teams. However, one person claims that he will not watch the game; he is none other than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Brittany Mahomes Is Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor’s Proclamation
Aftab Pureval's proclamation did not go over well in Kansas City.
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals
After two AFC title appearances and a Super Bowl runner-up finish through his first three years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe... The post What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
Celebrity Chiefs fans roast Cincinnati mayor for his viral video about Mahomes, KC
Cincinnati’s mayor later apologized for the video, which upset many Chiefs fans.
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement
Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.
WATCH: Tom Brady Retires, Sends Emotional Message to NFL, Fans
Tom Brady announced his retirement early Wednesday. He did so with a simple video message to all his fans as day broke over the country. “I’m retiring for good,” he told his fans. Tom Brady, the 45-year-old father of three, woke up Wednesday and delivered the news via...
Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time
Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s... The post Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones Gets Roasted for Wild Comments About Philadelphia Eagles, LA Rams
It feels like this is a weekly occurrence at this point as Jerry jones was talking like a madman once again. It seems that he can’t talk about the Dallas Cowboys without comparing them to another franchise. This time it was the Philadelphia Eagles and L.A. Rams being mentioned.
49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl
Conspiracy has been a hot topic around the NFL this week. Arian Foster started it by joking that the NFL... The post 49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Reportedly Tried To Have ‘Intervention’ With Tony Romo Ahead of 2022 Season
CBS reportedly tried to have an intervention with Tony Romo for his performance as a color analyst, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Romo spoke about the criticism he received this season. However, despite CBS’ reported move to improve Romo on the air, it did not necessarily work.
Tom Brady’s Father Makes Feelings Known on Son Playing for 49ers vs. Retirement
Tom Brady finally called it in this week with the announcement of his retirement from the NFL. Even with reports that he would be up for playing for another season, and even potentially for another team, Brady instead said the time had finally come. With one of those teams maybe...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce gets shout-out from The Rock for roasting Cincinnati’s mayor
The Rock was impressed with the Chiefs tight end after the AFC Championship Game.
Patrick Mahomes Picks Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James for NBA GOAT
As LeBron James closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record, the debate is raging once again. Is he the GOAT? Or does Michael Jordan hold that title?. Patrick Mahomes weighed in Thursday. Well, kind of. Mahomes joined First Things First on FS1, hosted by Nick Wright and Chris...
Troy Aikman Admits He’s to Blame for New Pro Bowl Format Due to His Actions in 1993
NFL fans got their first look at the new Pro Bowl format Thursday night, featuring everything from a longest drive competition to dodgeball. It’s a far cry from the old format, which was — of course — a game that lacked physicality out of fear of injury.
