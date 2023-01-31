Read full article on original website
Library board will meet Feb. 9 to continue policy review
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Library Board of Trustees will have a workshop meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Wyoming Room of the Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S. 4-J Road, Gillette. The board will continue its review of the Collection Development Policy. No...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Feb. 2, Camel Drive, GPD. Gillette police issued citations...
Judge: People should be able to look for dog ‘without threats of having a screwdriver jammed through their head’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips set a $10,000 commercial-only bond this week for a Newcastle man accused of threatening women with a screwdriver who were looking for a dog. Blaze D. Loebs, 32, was charged with aggravated assault and battery following an incident that...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/31/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Jan. 31:. At 8:29 a.m. to the 500 block of Running W Drive for a hazmat investigation. At 10:28 a.m. to Country Club Road for an emergency medical response. At 12:53 p.m. to Country...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
2 Gillette residents report ‘sergeant’ scammer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette residents told Gillette Police Department Feb. 1 that a “Sgt. Taylor with Campbell County Sheriff’s office” scammer called them and asked for money, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said this morning. Wasson said a 54-year-old man told Gillette police at 2:03...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Obituaries: Wolbert; Roesler
Christopher John Wolbert: January 19, 1968 — January 29, 2023. We regretfully announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather, brother; uncle and much more. Christopher Wolbert, age 55, of Gillette, WY passed away on January 29, 2023 of heart related issues.. He is survived by his loving children, Alicia DeVine, Carissa (Eric) Melo, Elena (Colin) Blade, Austin Wolbert and grandchildren, Steven, Jetta, Vincent and Leila.
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
Gillette man out on 2 warrants faces 9 more charges following chase, crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Following an incident early this morning that led to a U-Haul truck pushed up into a residence, a Gillette man who was wanted on two warrants out of Campbell County is facing nine additional charges, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said. Matheny said that at 1:13...
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
