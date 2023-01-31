ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Transportation Cabinet warns drivers to expect black ice

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warned residents on Monday that the incoming winter storms could cause bad road conditions.

“Our crews and contractors are closely monitoring weather forecasts and responding to the threats this round of weather will bring,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray. “While we’re not bracing for a lot of snow or ice, cold temps will make ice stick around which can cause slippery roads. If you see plows out, give them plenty of room on the road to work.”

Officials say the mixed forecast of snow, sleet, freezing rain and drizzle that will hit Kentucky will bring the high potential for black ice and slick roads. In west Kentucky, crews have already begun to pretreat state highways and monitor conditions to develop regional response plans.

“Tonight we’re expecting a wintry mix across most of Kentucky with the prospect for more precipitation to fall throughout the week,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our state roadway crews will be doing their part to keep roads passable and safe, but ice always poses a unique challenge to travel. Slick roads are likely, especially on bridges and overpasses that freeze faster than roadways. Please do your part to be safe by slowing down, giving yourself more time to get to your destination, and drive alert.”

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow more time to travel on Tuesday morning. More information can be found here.

