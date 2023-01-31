ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

cleveland19.com

Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman who died in Geauga County crash absolved of any blame

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman who was killed in a traffic crash in Geauga County in 2020 has been absolved of any blame. Kathleen Huntsman, 61, of Macedonia died in a two-car accident Dec. 29. A second driver, Shannon Mosier, 36, of Burton, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve six months in jail after she pleaded guilty last year to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
newsnet5

Man severely burned in Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
CANTON, OH

