ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

CMCSS, APSU close due to weather advisory

By Staff reports
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSLaw_0kWjpNC600

The Clarksville Montgomery County School System announced that all public schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday due to expected freezing rain. The National Weather Service forecast a wintry mix beginning late Monday evening and continuing through the early morning hours on Tuesday, creating icy conditions on roads and campuses.

Austin Peay State University and Clarksville Christian School also announced their campuses will be closed Tuesday.

CMCSS said it will use the second of five inclement weather days for Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: CMCSS, APSU close due to weather advisory

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Icy roads prompt school closures

Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Another round of wintry mix tonight, CMCSS plans 2-hour delay

Update, 5 p.m.: All CMCSS schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, according to a news release. Pre-K classes are canceled. Breakfast and lunch will be served. “We appreciate our custodians and maintenance employees who have been working diligently to prepare campuses, and we thank our community’s highway and street departments for their hard work. Please exercise caution as there could still be isolated slick spots,” the release said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
clarksvillenow.com

F&M Bank Arena: What to expect when it opens this summer in Clarksville | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the heavy lifting done, the F&M Bank Arena is just about ready for move-in day. This week, Miles Markiewicz, director of sales and marketing for the arena, joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about concerts, APSU basketball, hockey at the Ford Ice Center, and everything else that visitors can expect when the arena opens in July.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy