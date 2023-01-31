CMCSS, APSU close due to weather advisory

The Clarksville Montgomery County School System announced that all public schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday due to expected freezing rain. The National Weather Service forecast a wintry mix beginning late Monday evening and continuing through the early morning hours on Tuesday, creating icy conditions on roads and campuses.

Austin Peay State University and Clarksville Christian School also announced their campuses will be closed Tuesday.

CMCSS said it will use the second of five inclement weather days for Tuesday.

