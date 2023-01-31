Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
WESH
Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
cw34.com
Group-home driver arrested in stolen van case in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A second arrest has been made following the theft and recovery of a group home van and its wheelchair-bound passenger on Monday. The driver of the van, Ernso Oge, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, Oge, a now former employee at...
cw34.com
Man mistakenly shot by deputy's gun instead of Taser reaches plea deal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man shot by a deputy who used her gun instead of her Taser reached a plea deal. Dylan Michael De Reivera pleaded no contest to his charges, prompting the judge to find him guilty of resisting an officer with violence, a third-degree felony. Prosecutors dropped the other charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian River Middle School counselor arrested on fraud charges
A counselor at Sebastian River Middle School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $1,925.18 from her father’s bank account after he died, the affidavit said. Gina Marie Sultaire, 40, of Sebastian, was charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Use of a Personal ID of a Deceased Person. Investigators say...
cw34.com
Undercover operation leads to Fentanyl drug arrest in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are in jail after an undercover narcotics operation suspected they were dealing Fentanyl. On Feb. 1, the suspected dealer agreed to meet and sell $1000.00 worth of Fentanyl to an undercover official with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. They agreed to meet...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
cw34.com
Laptop fire consumes room inside office in Martin County, 3 injured
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a laptop caught fire in a private office in Hobe Sound. On Wednesday morning, crews from Martin County Fire Rescue were called to a neighborhood along SE Harbor Island Way. Firefighters said they were able to isolate the flames...
valleynewslive.com
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning.
click orlando
Palm Bay sets date for workshop to address crime, tragedy in ‘Compound’
PALM BAY, Fla. – Councilman Kenny Johnson said Palm Bay will host its first workshop next month focusing on stopping crime and other tragedies within 12 square miles of the undeveloped neighborhood called The Compound. Johnson said during Thursday night’s council meeting that Palm Bay’s city manager will announce...
cw34.com
School bus gun scare at Central Elementary in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The all-clear has been given at Central Elementary School following a lockdown on Thursday after an 8-year-old student told a classmate they had a gun on their bus. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the classmate informed their parents via phone about the incident....
wqcs.org
Another Student Says He Has a Gun, Prompting Another School Lockdown In Okeechobee
Okeechobee County - Thursday February 2, 2023: Central Elementary School in Okeechobee went into lockdown Thursday morning after an 8-year-old student told another student on the bus he had a gun in his backpack. The 8-year old did NOT have a gun, but the student he told called his parents...
cw34.com
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
cw34.com
Bicyclist sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Port St. Lucie police say they responded to a call around 6:45 at SW California Boulevard and SW Idaho Lane. On scene, authorities...
cw34.com
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
WPBF News 25
'I love you, dad': Family of missing Lyft driver says last ride drop-off set for Okeechobee County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Loved ones of74-year-old Gary Levin, who has been missing since driving for Lyft on Monday, said there are new details about his rides that can hopefully lead them to their father. "We in the family would strongly urge anybody that saw anything in the...
WPBF News 25
'Not every law enforcement officer is bad': New police officers on a mission in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Newly hired Port St. Lucie Police Officer Jose Chaparro is ready to do the job. "I've always had the desire to protect and serve," Chaparro. "In today's standards, the way everything is going on now in the media and how law enforcement is perceived, it's great to go out there and show the community not every law enforcement officer is bad."
wqcs.org
Black History Month: St. Lucie County Sheriff Remembers Captain Pat Duval
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 2, 2023: Hired in 1954, Pat Duval was St. Lucie County's first black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to the head of the detective bureau in 1973, and he...
cw34.com
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
