IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County

IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
Man mistakenly shot by deputy's gun instead of Taser reaches plea deal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man shot by a deputy who used her gun instead of her Taser reached a plea deal. Dylan Michael De Reivera pleaded no contest to his charges, prompting the judge to find him guilty of resisting an officer with violence, a third-degree felony. Prosecutors dropped the other charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Sebastian River Middle School counselor arrested on fraud charges

A counselor at Sebastian River Middle School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $1,925.18 from her father’s bank account after he died, the affidavit said. Gina Marie Sultaire, 40, of Sebastian, was charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Use of a Personal ID of a Deceased Person. Investigators say...
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
Palm Bay sets date for workshop to address crime, tragedy in ‘Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. – Councilman Kenny Johnson said Palm Bay will host its first workshop next month focusing on stopping crime and other tragedies within 12 square miles of the undeveloped neighborhood called The Compound. Johnson said during Thursday night’s council meeting that Palm Bay’s city manager will announce...
School bus gun scare at Central Elementary in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The all-clear has been given at Central Elementary School following a lockdown on Thursday after an 8-year-old student told a classmate they had a gun on their bus. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the classmate informed their parents via phone about the incident....
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
'Not every law enforcement officer is bad': New police officers on a mission in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Newly hired Port St. Lucie Police Officer Jose Chaparro is ready to do the job. "I've always had the desire to protect and serve," Chaparro. "In today's standards, the way everything is going on now in the media and how law enforcement is perceived, it's great to go out there and show the community not every law enforcement officer is bad."
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
